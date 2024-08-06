A Union Pacific railroad station. Aziz Shamuratov /iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The United States of America is arguably still in its infancy as a nation. For an idea of the novelty of the U.S., Egypt's roots as a country date back to 6,000 BC - - more than 8,000 years. The nation of India goes back to 3,300 BC - - over 5,000 years.

In a relatively short time, the amazing innovation of the U.S. has allowed it to economically dominate the global economic landscape. The nation's projected $28.8 trillion in 2024 nominal GDP would account for a 26.3% share of total global GDP. That's a full $10 trillion ahead of China.

Not shockingly, this massive economy is well-diversified. That reduces the risk of setbacks in any one economic sector or industry keeping the economy down for long. Even with recent challenges, the American consumer also remains strong versus most other countries.

These are just a couple of reasons that Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A)(BRK.B) legendary Chairman and CEO advised the following in his 2021 Letter to Shareholders: "Never bet against America."

One of my favorite bets on America is the railroad operator, Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). When I last highlighted UNP with a buy rating in June, I appreciated its extensive network of route track in the western United States. I also liked the double beat with operating revenue and diluted EPS in Q1. The A-rated balance sheet was another plus. The cherry on top was that the valuation was slightly discounted.

Today, I'm going to be maintaining my buy rating of UNP. The company's Q2 results shared on July 25 were mixed but still encouraging. UNP continues to make progress with its deleveraging efforts. After a couple of years of a frozen dividend from overly generous raises in past years, the company has returned to dividend growth. Finally, shares of UNP remain modestly undervalued.

2024 Is Shaping Up To Be A Rebound Year

UNP Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

Late last month, UNP released what I thought were decent results for the second quarter ended June 30. The company's operating revenue grew by 0.7% year-over-year to top $6 billion during the quarter. For perspective, that was $60 million short of Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus in the quarter.

This topline growth was made possible by a 1.2% growth rate in freight revenue to $5.6 billion for the second quarter. According to CFO Jennifer Hamann's opening remarks during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call, core pricing gains helped to push freight revenue higher. Modest volume growth aided topline growth during the quarter as well.

These tailwinds were enough to offset lower fuel prices (and lower fuel surcharges) and a double-digit growth rate in international intermodal volume in the second quarter. The latter of which was unfavorable to UNP's mix.

Other revenue fell by 6.3% over the year-ago period to $369 million for the second quarter. This was due to softer demand for auto parts shipments at the company's Loup subsidiary.

UNP's diluted EPS rose by 6.6% year-over-year to $2.74 during the second quarter. For context, this was $0.03 better than Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus in the quarter.

UNP's operating ratio improved by 300 basis points to 60% for the second quarter. This was also 230 basis points better sequentially versus Q1 2024's operating ratio of 60.7%. Per Hamann, that was due to a reduced headcount by 5% and productivity gains. This is how diluted EPS growth exceeded operating revenue growth during the quarter.

UNP Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

UNP's outlook for 2024 looks to be balanced. On one hand, EVP of Marketing and Sales, Kenny Rocker expects that coal will remain under pressure due to high inventories and cheaply priced natural gas futures.

Yet, grain markets look to be stabilizing despite a slow start for global export sales. Petroleum and petrochemical markets are also expected to remain favorable thanks to investments in the Gulf Coast. In the near term, strength for imports is expected to persist on the intermodal side. The automotive market is softening but growth for the year is still expected.

The most recent report from the Association of American Railroads seems to back up these assumptions. For the week ending July 27, U.S. rail traffic was up 5.3% versus the year-ago period.

That's why I think the FAST Graphs consensus predicting 6.6% growth in diluted EPS to $11.14 in 2024 is realistic. Easier comparisons in 2025/2026, continued productivity gains, and share repurchases are all reasons to be optimistic beyond this year. For 2025, another 13.5% growth in diluted EPS to what would be a record of $12.64 is projected. In 2026, an additional 9.8% growth in diluted EPS to $13.88 is the current consensus.

UNP Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

UNP is also fortifying its financial health. The company's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio improved sequentially from 2.9x in Q1 2024 to 2.8x in Q2 2024. UNP's interest coverage ratio through the first half of 2024 was also respectable at 7.7. Unsurprisingly, the company's debt is A-rated by Moody's, S&P, and Fitch on stable outlooks. That means UNP is at a relatively low risk of becoming insolvent for at least the foreseeable future (unless otherwise noted or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to UNP's Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release and UNP's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation).

Fair Value Is Slightly Higher Now

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Since my upgrade to a buy rating in June, shares of UNP are up 3%. This is moderately ahead of the S&P 500 index's (SP500) 2% losses in that time. Even with this recent bump in the share price, UNP looks to be almost as much of a buy here as it was two months ago.

The railroad operator's current-year P/E ratio of 21 is about in line with the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 20.9 according to FAST Graphs. Moving forward, I think this valuation multiple of around 21 will be maintained.

Sure, interest rates will probably be higher in the years to come than they have been in the past decade. Higher "risk-free" rates would ordinarily be a pressure to UNP's valuation multiple. The company's 10.7% annual diluted EPS growth potential over the next three years is better than its 10-year average annual growth rate of around 8%, though. That arguably offsets the headwind posed by higher interest rates.

After this week concludes, 61.5% of 2024 will be in the books. That means another 38.5% of 2024 and 61.5% of 2025 is yet to come in the next 12 months. This is how I get a forward 12-month diluted EPS input of $12.06.

Plugging that in with my fair value estimate of 20.9x diluted EPS, I arrive at a fair value of $252 a share. Weighing for more of 2025's anticipated higher diluted EPS base, that's marginally higher than my previous fair value estimate of $251. Relative to the current $234 share price (as of August 5, 2024), this would be a 7% discount to fair value. If UNP matches the growth consensus and returns to fair value, it could put up 27% cumulative total returns through 2026.

Dividend Growth Should Get Back On Track

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

UNP's 2.3% forward dividend yield registers above the industrials sector median forward yield of 1.5%. This is why Seeking Alpha's Quant System awards a B+ grade to the company for forward dividend yield.

UNP also just upped its quarterly dividend per share by 3.1% to $1.34. This marked the first dividend hike since Q2 2022's 10.2% raise. In hindsight, it was evident that UNP was a bit too aggressive with dividend growth in the years leading up to 2022. That's why, even after minimal dividend growth since 2022, the five-year compound annual growth rate of the dividend remains 9.1%. That's sufficient for a B grade from the Quant System for the metric.

UNP's diluted EPS payout ratio is on pace to be in the high-40% area for 2024. That's below the 60% payout ratio that rating agencies prefer from the industry per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal.

After bottoming out in 2023 at $7.82 per FAST Graphs, free cash flow per share is set to improve. For 2024, the analyst consensus is for $9.58 in FCF/share. Another 12.9% growth to $10.82 is expected in 2025. For 2026, another 9.9% growth to $11.89 is being projected.

As UNP's capex continues to pay off, FCF/share should return to meaningful growth again. That's why, for the next couple of years, I expect mid-single-digit annual dividend growth. Beyond that time, I believe a reversion to high-single-digit annual dividend growth is likely.

Risks To Consider

UNP is a great company, but it still has risks that are worth discussing.

One risk to the company in the near term is the rising probability of a recession. Yesterday, Goldman Sachs' economists upped their estimated chance of a recession in the next 12 months from 15% to 25%.

If a recession did manifest, the most likely outcome would be a mild one. However, this would almost certainly have at least some negative impact on UNP's operating results since its success is tied to U.S. economic growth.

As noted in my prior article, another risk to the company is the potential for a derailment like what happened in East Palestine, Ohio in February 2023. That ended up causing much suffering to residents, which is expected to cost Norfolk Southern (NSC) a total of almost $2 billion.

If such an event happened to UNP, this could be a setback to progress made in deleveraging. If major enough, that could also be another hit to dividend growth.

As a major component of American logistics, UNP is a valuable target for potential hackers, both foreign and domestic. If any significant breaches happened, that could interfere with operations and lead to lawsuits tied to compromised sensitive data. In a worst-case scenario, that could also result in credit downgrades from the major rating agencies.

Summary: A Reasonable Entry Point

Comprising 0.7% of my portfolio, UNP is a smaller holding in my portfolio. Since I plan on capitalizing on Big Tech's recent weakness, I'm probably not going to be adding to UNP soon (it's all about opportunity cost).

That said, I would like to ultimately up my weighting in UNP. I do think that nearly 10% off its 52-week high, the valuation is becoming more appealing. Coupled with its solid fundamentals, this is enough for me to stand by my buy rating on UNP for now.