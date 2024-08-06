Eoneren

Today, we put mid-cap biopharma concern Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the spotlight. As can be seen by the chart below, the shares have soared recently on the back of trial results that should result in a key FDA approval for the company. Can the shares rally further, or is some profit-taking likely on the horizon after the stock's big rise? An analysis follows below.

Insmed Incorporated is headquartered in New Jersey, and the company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed already has one product on the market. That is ARIKAYCE. This compound was approved late in 2018 for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients. The company also has a couple of compounds it is developing across several indications that management believes have blockbuster potential. The stock currently trades around $73.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just north of $11.5 billion.

Recent Developments:

On May 9th, Insmed posted its Q1 numbers. The company delivered a GAAP loss of $1.06 a share, 18 cents a share above expectations. Revenues rose nearly 16% on a year-over-year basis to $75.5 million, which was some $3 million in light of the consensus. Management did reaffirm FY2024 revenue guidance for Arikayce of between $340 million to $360 million, which represents 15% growth over FY2023 at the midpoint of that range.

This news ignited the massive rally in the stock hit on May 28th. Insmed disclosed that its drug candidate brensocatib, its oral candidate for a severe lung disease called bronchiectasis or BE, met both its primary endpoint and several of its secondary endpoints with statistical significance in a Phase 3 trial. Both dosages tested in this study "ASPEN" delivered meaningful results. The safety profile was exceptional as well.

The company plans to submit an NDA for this indication in Q4. If all goes according to plan, brensocatib could be approved in mid-2025 in the U.S. and in the first half of 2026 in both Europe and Japan. Management believes that brensocatib could eventually become the standard of care for this large patient population.

In addition, the company is pursuing the development of brensocatib for both Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps or CRSsNP and Hidradenitis Suppurativa or HS.

It also should be noted that the company's third candidate in development, "TPIP," is in Phase II development for PAH and PH-ILD and that the company plans to pursue a potential label indication expansion by 2026 for ARIKAYCE. As you can see below, Insmed has numerous key trial and development milestones on the horizon for all three of its primary compounds.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is universally positive about Insmed right now. Since those positive late-stage trial results were posted, 16 analyst firms, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Guggenheim, and Barclays have reissued/assigned Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock. Around half of these contained upward price target revisions. Price targets proffered range from $54 to $102 a share, with most targets in the mid $70s and mid $80s.

Insmed ended the first quarter with approximately $595 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $157.1 million for the quarter. The company listed nearly $940 million in long-term debt on the 10-Q it filed for the first quarter.

Not surprisingly, a couple of days after trial results triggered a massive rally in the stock, Insmed raised approximately $650 million in proceeds via a secondary offering in late May. Most will be used to support the rollout of Brensocatib, provided it is approved in 2025, which is more than likely. On June 27th, the company announced it retired all $225 million worth of a convertible note offering that was due in 2025.

It also should be noted that the rally off Phase 3 trial results has triggered a notable bout of insider selling. Since late May, numerous insiders have sold just over $26 million worth of equity collectively. In several cases, these sales represented a sizable chunk of their overall holdings.

Conclusion:

Insmed lost $5.34 a share on $305 million in revenue in FY2023. The current analyst consensus has losses improving to $4.60 a share in FY2024 as sales rise to $353 million. They see revenues popping to $526 million in FY2025 and losses dropping further to $3.88 a share.

There is a lot to like about the long-term potential of Insmed Incorporated, with three compounds having substantial patent protection with significant markets and a second FDA approval in 2025. Management believes it can achieve $8 billion or more in peak sales potential if their compounds are successful and approved for the indications being evaluated. A recent article on Seeking Alpha pegged a more conservative peak sales potential for brensocatib of between $2 billion to $3 billion, compared to management's 'bogey' of $5 billion.

Approval for brensocatib for BE next year seems likely and would be a key milestone. One could also see Insmed attracting some buyout interest from a drug giant, given three wholly compounds with significant potential. That said, there are many moving parts to this story and management will have to continue to execute moving their pipeline forward effectively.

Towards that end, the company is burning cash and expenses are likely to pick up with the marketing rollout of brensocatib and continued trial development activities. Another capital raise is more than likely in 2025 sans a buyout. Insiders have taken some significant chips off that table on the giant spike in equity. Given my cautious view of the overall market, this is a story I will continue to just watch right now.

If we do get a further equity pullback and the shares of INSM come back down to the low $60s, I most likely will take a small initial stake in this promising mid-cap concern at that time via covered call orders. Options against this equity have decent liquidity and are lucrative, making this simple option strategy viable and prudent given the downside risks of the current market.