Investment Overview

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), the Woonsocket, Rhode Island headquartered "health solutions" giant, reported its Q2 earnings earlier today. In trading so far, CVS' share price has barely budged from a price of $58 per share, which gives the company a market cap valuation of ~$72.5bn.

Readers may recall the brutal sell-off in response to Q1 earnings. They missed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines and included downgraded guidance for 2024 and for the longer term also, mainly caused by underperformance within CVS' health insurance business.

In Q2, CVS earned revenues of $91.2bn, up nearly 2.6% year-on-year, adjusted operating income of $3.74bn, down 16% year-on-year, GAAP earnings per share of $1.41, down 5% year-on-year, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.83, down 17% year-on-year.

Cash flow from operations came to $3.1bn, down 47% year-on-year, and CVS also downgraded earnings guidance for the full year 2024. Revenues are now expected to be "at least" $369bn - $372bn, up from $357bn in 2023, adjusted operating income is expected to be $13.75bn - $14.15bn, GAAP earnings per share $4.95 - $5.20, versus initial guidance for "at least" $5.64, and adjusted earnings per share $6.4 - $6.65, down from "at least" $7.

Analysis - CVS' Takes Drastic Action To Revive Healthcare Benefits Business

CVS' $77bn acquisition of the health insurance giant Aetna in 2017 completely transformed the dynamics of a company that was known for its retail stores and walk-in medical clinics.

CVS - according to its Q2 2024 quarterly report / 10Q submission - still operates "more than 9,000 retail locations, more than 1,000 walk-in medical clinics, and 207 primary care medical clinics," plus a Pharmacy Benefit Management ("PBM") business "serving >90m plan members."

As per the latest 10Q:

The Company also serves an estimated more than 36 million people through traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including expanding Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan ("PDP").

In Q2 2024, the Health Care Benefits segment - essentially the insurance division - earned $32.5bn of revenues and adjusted operating income of $0.94bn. The Health Services - essentially the PBM business, although there is some overlap with Health Care Benefits - earned $42.2bn of revenues, and adjusted operating income of $1.92bn. Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness - the physical stores and pharmacies - had $29.8bn of revenues, and adjusted operating income of $1.24bn.

Clearly then, with an operating profit margin of 2.89%, compared to 4.55% and 4.16% for Health Services and Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness respectively, Health Care Benefits is the least profitable of CVS's three main business divisions.

In my last note covering Q1 earnings, I discussed the problems facing the health insurance business as follows:

But the wider issue is the Medicare Advantage environment itself. With ~4.2m MA members, CVS has the second-largest share of this market, behind UnitedHealth, and membership has been on the rise, increasing by ~745k members in Q1 2024, according to CVS' quarterly report / 10-Q submission. CVS' problem is that utilization of services and costs are spiraling out of control. Across its health care benefits segment, the company received $31bn of premiums in Q1 2024, versus $24.3bn in the prior year, however health care costs rose from $20.6bn to $27.5bn, and the medical benefit ratio ("MBR") - health care costs as a percentage of premium revenues - rose >90%, from 84.6% one year prior.

In Q2, the MBR was 89.6%, and for the full year 2024, it is expected to be 90.6% - 90.8%, versus 89.8% in 2023 - itself a disappointing score at the time. The crux of the problem has been the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services ("CMS") refusal to hike its payment rates as much as CVS had hoped, essentially putting a squeeze on future profit margins for MA plan operators like CVS.

The CMS opted for a hike of 3.7% in 2025, which outraged health insurers with high exposure to MA - UnitedHealth, CVS, and Humana Inc. (HUM) primarily - but the agency stuck to its guns and refused to raise it after a review period.

The triple whammy of rising MA memberships, rising costs due to an increase in healthcare utilization by members, and lower than expected rate rises has hurt a business in which CVS has invested in heavily. It has spent >$20bn acquiring the health care network operator Oak Street Health, and the home health services firm Signify Health.

CVS hasn't helped itself either, with some of its plans losing their four-star status. This means they are no longer eligible for bonus payments from the CMS, and ultimately, the President of the Aetna business, Brian Kane, who joined CVS from Humana in September 2023, has paid the price. On the Q2 earnings call today, CVS' President and CEO Karen Lynch told analysts:

We are disappointed by the current performance and outlook for the healthcare benefits segment, and I have decided to make leadership changes. Effective immediately, Brian Kane is leaving the company. In the interim, I will assume direct leadership of the healthcare benefits segment. As you know, managed care has been an integral part of both my and Tom Cowhey's professional careers and we will be overseeing the day-to-day management of this business.

Tom Cowhey currently serves as CVS' Chief Financial Officer. It seems Kane has paid the price for failing to adapt to the adverse market conditions, and also for failing to anticipate them, and perhaps, negotiate more persuasively on behalf of CVS to head them off. CEO Lynch was formerly President of Aetna and has made no secret of her desire for health insurance to become the front and center of CVS' business.

For good measure, CEO Lynch also updated on "enterprise productivity initiatives" introduced to "deliver $2bn in savings," which will involve "further streamlining and optimizing our operations and processes." In short, a round of redundancies appears to be on the cards for CVS, either this year or next.

Focus On Driving Margins, Not Revenues

In a note I shared with Seeking Alpha readers in May covering Humana Inc. (HUM), one of CVS' chief rivals in the Medicare Advantage ("MA") market, I discussed how HUM - which has suffered as badly as CVS both in terms of falling profitability in MA and a falling share price - targets a long-term 3% profit margin for its MA business.

Clearly, this is a number that Humana feels is good for its business, but will also satisfy the CMS and the public. They are concerned about how their tax dollars are being spent and whether they are being exploited by MA plan operators.

From CVS' perspective, CFO Cowhey told analysts on today's call:

We currently project that we will improve Medicare Advantage margins between 100 and 200 basis points in 2025. This will be a significant first step to achieving our target margins of 4% to 5% over the next several years.

It seems CVS is prepared to be a little more ambitious than its rival Humana, although, it is worth noting that CVS' more aggressive approach is arguably what created problems for the company in the first place.

Either way, CVS also expects MA membership numbers to decline in 2024 - by as much as 5-10%. In response to an analyst question on that subject, Cowhey commented:

it is likely going to be, in terms of membership relative to that range of 5% to 10% down, it's going to be in products where we restructure the benefits, so we don't necessarily feel that's a bad thing.

CVS has also been submitting its bids for 2025 MA plans, a process explained as follows (source: USC Schaeffer):

Before each year's open-enrollment period, plans submit "bids" to CMS that specify their expected monthly cost of benefits covered under Medicare Part A (inpatient care) and Part B (outpatient care) for a standard beneficiary (i.e., with a risk score of 1.0) in the upcoming calendar year. CMS sets benchmark rates for each county based on average spending by TM beneficiaries residing in the county. If a bid exceeds the benchmark, the plan must charge enrollees the difference as an MA premium (in addition to their Part B premiums). For a bid below the benchmark, 50% to 70% of the difference ("rebate") is retained by the plan, with the specific percentage based on a plan's Star Rating.

On the earnings call, CEO Lynch commented:

In June, we submitted our bids for the 2025 Medicare Advantage plan. Our bids went through a rigorous internal review and we are confident in our pricing for 2025, which reflects prudent assumptions for utilization trends. The actions we took are expected to drive 100 to 200 basis points of margin recovery in 2025 off of our current baseline and start the multi-year pathway to achieving target margins of 4% to 5%.

Once again the 4-5% target margin is mentioned, and when asked about 2025 earnings per share ("EPS") guidance, CEO Lynch responded, "our goal obviously is double digits, and we're striving to achieve that - that's the goal."

In short, then, CVS, which grew revenues year-on-year, but became less profitable in both Q1 and Q2 this year, seemingly wants to reverse that trend and shrink revenues while growing its margin. It would deliver 10% annual EPS growth and a profit margin of 4-5% within its MA business.

CVS - apparently blindsided by rising utilization costs and CMS pushback on rate rises in 2023 and 2024, leading to Brian Kane being removed from his role as President of Aetna, feels confident that it made the right calls for 2025. While it may attract fewer members than previously expected, they will be much higher margin members, CVS believes.

Final Analysis - Post Q2 Earnings, IS CVS Stock Poised For Growth

I am one of only a handful of Seeking Alpha analysts to give CVS a "Sell" rating in the past few years, and perhaps the only one to do so twice. However, since my first "Sell" call in June 2022, CVS stock has fallen in value by 37%, and since my second "Sell" call in February 2023, down by 36%.

Clearly, under the current management team, health insurance, and specifically the Medicare Advantage business, is the primary focus. In some ways, that is ironic, given CVS' focus on driving a 4-5% operating profit margin from this business, when its other two segments, Health Services and Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, already drive margins >4%.

Nevertheless, it seems clear that the market also plans to judge the performance of CVS by its health insurance business primarily, and of course, much of the fate of the PBM business is tied up in health insurance also.

Regarding its physical stores, management did not have too much to say on the earnings call, other than to state "We are on track to achieve our three-year goal of closing 900 stores by the end of this year, with 851 stores closed to date."

Any CVS investor expecting a shift in focus and growth in the retail business will almost certainly be disappointed in the coming years. However, can CVS fix its failing health insurance division now that ex-President Lynch is back at the center of the business?

Perhaps it is no coincidence that the departing Kane joined from Humana, another company that did not see the MA headwinds coming, and has lost value as an investment. In that sense, perhaps a fresh approach from CVS will pay off, and make many self-inflicted headwinds disappear.

Trading at $57 per share, down 27% year-to-date, and discounted by nearly 50% from its November 2022 high of >$100, at its lowest price in over a decade, I don't feel inclined to make a CVS a "Sell." I actually wonder if we have witnessed the green shoots of recovery during today's Q2 earnings.

Ultimately, this healthcare behemoth operates three nationwide businesses that are all profitable. Its debt is rated investment grade, with Fitch awarding a "stable" rating, noting "relatively steady credit metrics and strong liquidity position," and there is an attractive dividend which currently yields 4.6%.

For me, the story of the Q2 earnings was the story of CVS Aetna's President paying the price for miscalculating the MA strategy. CVS' CEO Lynch - herself a health insurance veteran - acted quickly and decisively, and outlined plans to prioritize income over growth.

Now, if the health insurance business fails, CEO Lynch may have nobody to blame but herself, so a potentially big risk is being taken. However, although it is not "too big to fail," Medicare Advantage is far from done for, in my view, and if CVS rights this ship, it will be plain sailing for the share price.

I predict that come CVS Health Corporation's Q3 and Q4 earnings, we will see the gloom lighten still further, and the share price recapture some upside momentum. A >$350bn revenue business ought to be worth substantially more than a market cap of $72bn. If there are no more downgrades to guidance this year, and double-digit EPS growth can be achieved in 2025, my expectation would be that the stock price will trade closer to $100, than $50.