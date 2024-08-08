Office REIT Hudson Pacific Properties New Guidance Numbers Indicate Continued Weakness

Summary

  • Management's 3Q FFO guidance of $0.08-$0.12 disappointed REIT investors.
  • Studio rentals continue to be weak even after various union contracts were settled.
  • There is the risk that Hudson Pacific Properties could be in violation of debt covenants in the future.

Office REIT Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) continues to struggle. 2Q 2024 FFO was $0.16 and AFFO was $0.17 per share compared to $0.29 and $0.22 in 2Q 2023 and $0.50 and $0.41 in 2Q 2022.

B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of HPP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

