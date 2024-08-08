Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Office REIT Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) continues to struggle. 2Q 2024 FFO was $0.16 and AFFO was $0.17 per share compared to $0.29 and $0.22 in 2Q 2023 and $0.50 and $0.41 in 2Q 2022. Guidance for 3Q 2024 FFO was only $0.08-$0.12 per share. Average office occupancy is now down to only 78.7%. At least, the threat of yet another strike that could have negatively impacted their studio rentals was recently averted when IATSE and Teamsters Local 399 Union ratified a new contract last week. The problem for Hudson Pacific is that the long-term outlook for their critical California office market is still very bleak and is even getting worse. HPP remains a sell, even if interest rates drop. This is an update to my prior HPP article.

Data by YCharts

Second Quarter Results

Investors were disappointed with their latest results, as HPP stock dropped after the close on August 7, when their 2Q financials were released. While there were no dramatic negatives, the trend is going in the wrong direction, as measured by various metrics. The 3Q FFO guidance of $0.08-$0.12, which is down significantly from 2Q, was the most disappointing number during their conference call.

3Q and 6-Month Income Statement 2024 and 2023

investors.hudsonpacificproperties.com

While office building problems have been the center of attention for many HPP investors, their Studio segment has been a serious problem over the last year, and it appears that the problem may continue based on management's comments during the call. The problem is, there is limited interest currently in using studio spaces and there is a fairly high fixed cost structure that significantly hurts EBITDA and cash-flow. This is also a major reason for their weak 3Q FFO guidance numbers.

investors.hudsonpacificproperties.com

These weak income results could impact their $0.05 current quarterly dividend. Management was rather "wishy-washy" on their dividend when asked. CFO Harout Diramerian stated:

Sure. It's a bit early to compare to taxable only because the half of the year is left, like we always evaluate the dividend every quarter. It's really the Board's decision when it comes to the status of our dividend.

I would, therefore, not be surprised to see the $0.05 dividend eliminated in 4Q.

Expiring Leases and Rates

I was annoyed by management's overly upbeat assertions during their conference call, especially about new leasing activity. They seem to be ignoring those tenants terminating/not resigning leases. (It reminds me of a baseball manager boasting that his team scored 7 runs - ya, but their opponents scored 8.) Even if almost all tenants resign leases, or they get new tenants for those who don't for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025, their occupancy level of 78.7% is still "underwater". This REIT needs a dramatic increase in new leases at high leasing rates, which is unlikely, in my opinion. 18.7% of annualized office base rent leases expire in 2025. That is going to be a difficult hurdle, especially at $58.23 per square foot or higher.

investors.hudsonpacificproperties.com

The problem is that too often, events outside their forecasting models impact results. For example, the bankrupt WeWork rejected 112,000 square feet of leased offices under section 365 and Hudson Pacific was not even paid anything for their general unsecured claim. Another tenant defaulted on 40,000 square feet in 2Q. If the economy heads into a recession, there could be a lot more rejected leases by bankrupt tenants.

Of course, there is the well-known problem of low new leasing rates per square foot. Almost all ads on real estate websites do not have posted rates for new leases. It is almost always "call" for terms/rates. I found a few who did post. One posted $35 per square foot at 425 Market Street, a 945,394 square foot office building built in 1973, for various size spaces.

Is management ignoring the constant negative PR regarding having offices in California? Chevron is moving their headquarters out of the state to Texas, and Elon Musk is moving his headquarters out of San Francisco. Management, in my opinion, is also expecting too much from future AI-based office leases. Since I am bearish on AI, this is another reason why I am bearish on HPP.

Potential Asset Sales to Help Deleverage

Given that 18.9% of their annualized base rent expires in 2025 and $600 million debt also matures in 2025, Hudson Pacific may have to consider selling assets soon to avoid very serious financial problems in 2026, when $953 million debt matures, in my opinion. You sell assets before you are forced to sell. If they ever do get into forced sales because they are in severe financial trouble, then there are potential Section 548 worries, which I have covered in many of my prior articles on distressed companies.

CEO Victor Coleman mentioned the potential for future asset sales during the recent conference call when he stated:

...we are still in active discussions and in beyond just conversations, on at least a few assets. I don't want to get into details on numbers, and I don't want to get into details on the amounts..."

The problem becomes selling the underperforming assets at a low price or selling better quality assets to maximize cash received from the sales. If they sell their better assets, then it could have a negative impact on cash-flow.

This REIT also bought in 2Q. They bought the remaining 45% of 1455 Market Street, the former Uber headquarters, for about $44 million or $93 per square foot, which is down dramatically from $219 million or $471 a square foot when they sold the 45% in 2015.

Potential Future Covenant Issues

With office assets being sold by other landlords at very deep discounts, especially in San Francisco, there is the potential risk, in my opinion, of major impairment charges in the future for office buildings owned by Hudson Pacific. For example, in April a sixteen story 995 Market Street office building was sold by Bridgeton for $6.56 million or about $72 a square foot, compared to a prior sale of $62 million in 2016.

Asset impairment charges are not cash charges, but they do impact the balance sheet, which impacts debt covenants. That could be a major future problem for Hudson Pacific. Currently, they are compliant with their covenants, but that could change if there are asset impairment charges or their occupancy rates continue to trend lower, especially by the end of 2025.

Debt Covenants

investors.hudsonpacificproperties.com

There are two covenants that I am focused on. The first is "adjusted EBITDA to fixed charges". This covenant requires it to be greater than 1.5x. It currently is 1.7x, but if the occupancy rate continues to decline, which most likely would result in lower revenue, and various administrative expenses increase because of general inflation, this covenant could become problematic in the future. Continued weakness in their Studio business could also negatively impact EBITDA.

The second one is "total liabilities to total asset value", which is required to be less than 65%. It is currently 51.9% (using the private placement data). If there are significant asset impairment charges in the future, this could also become problematic. Often, lenders are willing to negotiate new terms and covenant waivers, but these amended terms frequently are "expensive".

I am not worried about covenants this year, but I am worried about them after this year. Management did not really give me any confidence beyond 2024 during the conference call. Harout Diramerian stated:

...even our lower expectations in the future, we don't think we're going to break any covenants or I think maybe next or might be similar to this quarter. So we feel pretty confident. But our projections are solid in terms of our expectations.

This may reassure investors for 2024, but what about 2025 and beyond?

Impact of Declining Interest Rates

Many HPP investors get all excited about any hint of declining interest rates because, as the chart below indicates, interest expenses soared relative to increases in assets and debt over the last few years, so that a decline in interest rate must result in a plunge in interest expenses. Wrong! First, it is unlikely that the general level of interest rates will drop down to where they were a few years ago.

Second, the quality of Hudson Pacific's assets has dropped sharply, which most likely means that when they roll over the maturing debt, the REIT will get much less favorable interest rate terms. Sorry, but declining interest rates alone will not save HPP investors – there are too many other negative factors impacting this REIT.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Office leasing issues continue, especially in certain critical urban markets of Hudson Pacific, and the end of the writers' strike last year did not result in robust studio rentals – just the opposite – weak rentals. When the Pier 94 studio project is completed, it could effectively end-up competing with their Hollywood studios.

There are just so many negatives impacting REIT Hudson Pacific Properties. There is a significant amount of debt maturing in 2025, that even if it could be repaid using their unsecured revolving credit facility, that facility matures 12/21/26 and would have to be renegotiated. There are a large number of office leases expiring within the next two years, and it will be a serious challenge to lease those spaces either via resigning or new leases at rates that are at or above current rates per square foot. I continue to rate HPP a sell. While I am short HPP, I am not making a short sale recommendation. I am just making a recommendation for REIT investors to sell HPP.