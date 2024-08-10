gremlin

Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) reported its Q2 2024 results on August 1, beating expectations on EPS and revenue. Despite this seemingly better-than-expected performance, the stock nosedived almost 25% and is now down more than 60% this year. While there were some significant improvements in certain aspects compared to Q1, there are still too many uncertainties that might lead to the company's underperformance in the mid-term, especially in Mobileye's biggest market, China. Therefore, the stock remains a Hold due to high mid-term risk.

Rapid recap

In my previous article on MBLY, in which I also gave the stock a Hold rating, I recommended waiting for Q2 results before considering a long position in the stock. The reasoning was that despite significant long-term prospects and promising technology, Mobileye was experiencing too much turmoil with two major issues: elevated inventory and plummeting margins. The stock has since dropped 43% from the price at publication.

From the article:

What the company needs is to reduce uncertainty by perfectly executing the next 4-5 quarters. The first milestone here would be the Q2 2024 results, which Mobileye is expected to report on July 25. The positive signals should include some inventory normalization and improvements in margins.

Mobileye reported decent Q2 numbers with progress in key areas

Mobileye reported its Q2 performance on August 1, with the numbers coming in better than the market's expectations.

The results might not seem that impressive on paper: the company reported $439 million in revenue, a 3.3% decrease year-over-year, and $0.09 EPS, which is 47% lower than a year ago. However, the company's dynamics in the quarter appear much better than in Q1, when the company's sales dropped 48% year-over-year; in Q2, the revenue grew by a hefty 84% sequentially. The fact that EPS returned to positive territory is also encouraging, considering all the issues the company has experienced so far this year.

Seeking Alpha

The two problem areas I emphasized in the previous article—inventories and margins—also improved significantly.

Starting with the former, Mobileye had $485 million worth of inventories in the latest quarter. This balance sheet item represented 110% of quarterly revenue, or 26% on a TTM revenue basis. Inventories were 191% of revenue in Q1 this year and 58% in Q2 2023. While the number still remained high in the quarter, there was a clear positive development in line with my expectations stated in the previous article. The normalization was also mentioned during the earnings call:

EyeQ volumes in Q2 more than doubled versus Q1. And based on various sources of information we have reviewed, we believe inventory levels are back to normal with potential [some] residual in China. SuperVision volumes were also aligned with our original outlook, with 70,000 units for the first half of the year.

Regarding margins, the improvement was substantial in Q2. Mobileye's gross margin returned to a more normal 48%, compared to just 22.6% in Q1 this year and close to 49% in Q2 2023. This demonstrates that the company has nearly solved its inventory problems from the last quarter. Moreover, the numbers exceeded my expectations from the previous article, which also shows the company is very close to normalization. From the article:

Regarding margins, MBLY's gross margin was 49% in Q2 2023 and 22.6% in Q1 2024. If the following quarter's print comes in at least at 30-40%, it would be another promising signal for the stock.

As a result, Mobileye demonstrated notable improvements in the key problem areas, which is an encouraging sign for the future.

Mobileye's strong financial execution should help the company weather the current storm

Taking a deeper look at the company's financials, there are several positive aspects as well.

First of all, Mobileye kept its costs under tight control in Q2. The cost of revenue remained on the same level of $230 million as in the same quarter last year, with only marginal decrease in revenue. This contributed to a vast improvement in margins mentioned above. The company also decreased its sales and marketing expenses slightly to just $28 million from $29 million in 2023. The fact that Mobileye did not resort to overspending on marketing to clear its inventory is a sign of prudent financial management.

The company did continue to spend heavily on research and development. This cost item increased 21% year-over-year and reached $256 million in Q2 2024, or 58% of revenue. Although the R&D spend is quite substantial, it should not be a major concern for investors since the investments are necessary to stay relevant in the rapidly evolving technology sector. In other words, the company's decision to invest in its long-term technology rather than overspending on marketing to drive short-term profits is encouraging.

Moreover, despite the issues, Mobileye still generated positive free cash flow in the quarter. Even though the number was just a marginal $6 million, positive FCF means the company does not need to raise debt to continue financing its operations. This prudent financial execution significantly reduces financial risks for investors that could arise from additional interest expense. In fact, Mobileye still has no debt on its balance sheet and a solid $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents.

Significant issues in China, Intel's struggles, and uncertainty regarding next-gen ADAS present too high a risk with this valuation

Despite relatively solid Q2 performance, there are several new issues that will likely weigh on Mobileye in the short- to mid-term.

The first and most significant one is the expected decline in volumes driven by shifts in China. According to Mobileye, OEM customers from the region have noticeably reduced their orders for the second half of 2024 compared to what they had indicated before. Two possible reasons for that are increased tariffs in the US and Europe on vehicles produced in China and a general "reshuffle process" in the country due to macroeconomic developments. This presents a major problem for Mobileye, as China is the company's biggest market at the moment, with about 25% of revenue coming from the country.

Mobileye 10-Q

Moreover, Mobileye states their core customers from other regions are experiencing significant market share losses in China, which, in turn, impacts their revenue and orders. We can see from the geographical breakdown that Mobileye's revenue from most other countries declined considerably already in Q2, with countries like Germany, a major car producer, decreasing by a substantial 34% year-over-year.

Additionally, Mobileye notes the general ADAS market is currently undergoing a major replanning process, with new generations of safety systems being developed by both Mobileye and its competitors, thus increasing uncertainty.

Ultimately, Mobileye's long-term growth outlook hinges on our prospects to lead the path of next generation ADAS and solve autonomy while offering a spectrum of product variants appealing to the broadest audience of car makers possible.

Finally, the recent challenges faced by Mobileye's parent company, Intel (INTC)—which had to lay off more than 15,000 employees—could potentially impact Mobileye as well, as Intel still owns about 88% of the company.

Due to all these problems and uncertainty, the company had to update its guidance for the year, lowering its targets significantly. The updated forecast suggests $1.6 to 1.68 billion in revenue for the full year 2024, with adjusted operating income of $152-201 million. Respectively, the new numbers are more than 13% and 43% lower in the mid-range compared to the previous guidance. The new revenue target also represents a 21% decrease in full-year revenue, compared to 2023.

With all these new issues and significantly lower estimates, MBLY's valuation still looks steep, even after the major post-earnings selloff. With a 68 P/E for 2024 and a forward P/E of 28, the stock is still too expensive considering declining revenue and all the uncertainty. Looking at the chart below, we can see that MBLY can still decline another 20-25% into the average 50 P/E territory, even if no additional issues arise.

Data by YCharts

Key takeaways

Mobileye has had a difficult 2024 so far with one challenge arising after another. The company experienced significant inventory issues in Q1 this year, which led to a substantial revenue drop, reduction in margins, and therefore profitability.

While these problems seem to have been largely solved in Q2, new problems, such as lowered volumes in China—Mobileye's biggest market—have arisen. These challenges, coupled with increased uncertainty regarding the next generation of ADAS systems and the potential influence of Intel's struggles, are likely to weigh on the stock in the short- to mid-term. With the valuation still rather steep even after the post-earnings selloff, it may be wiser to stay on the sidelines for now.