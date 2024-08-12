ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) ARS Pharmaceuticals neffy (epinephrine nasal spray) FDA Approval Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.53K Followers

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) ARS Pharmaceuticals neffy (epinephrine nasal spray) FDA Approval Conference Call August 12, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Justin Chakma - Chief Business Officer
Richard Lowenthal - President and CEO
Eric Karas - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Lugo - William Blair
Ryan Deschner - Raymond James
Roanna Ruiz - Leerink Partners
Julian Harrison - BTIG

Operator

Good day and welcome to the ARS Pharmaceuticals' neffy (epinephrine nasal spray) FDA Approval Conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call may be recorded.

I would like to turn the call over to Justin Chakma, Chief Business Officer. Please go ahead.

Justin Chakma

Thank you for joining us today. With me are Richard Lowenthal, our President and CEO, and Eric Karas, our Chief Commercial Officer. We're excited to announce on Friday the FDA approval of neffy, the first and only needle-free treatment for people with type 1 allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Both the press release and the slides that we'll use for today's call are available on the events and presentations page in the investor section of our website at ars-pharma.com.

During today's call, we'll be making forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. Please see the risk factors in our SEC filings for additional details.

Now let me turn the call over to Rich.

Richard Lowenthal

Thank you, Justin, and thank you to everybody dialing in today. This is a remarkable day for patients and caregivers in the allergy community, and for all of us at ARS. We are thrilled that FDA approved neffy 2 milligrams as

Recommended For You

About SPRY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPRY

Trending Analysis

Trending News