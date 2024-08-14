Wienerberger AG (WBRBY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Wienerberger AG (OTCPK:WBRBY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Therese Kränkl - IR Manager
Heimo Scheuch - CEO
Gerhard Hanke - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brijesh Siya - HSBC
Markus Remis - RBI
Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS
Tobias Woerner - Stifel
Harry Goad - Berenberg
Axel Stasse - MS
Nitesh Agarwal - Citi

Therese Kränkl

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to Wienerberger's conference call. Our Board representatives today are Heimo Scheuch, CEO; and Gerhard Hanke, CFO. They will walk you through the presentation and are ready to take questions afterwards.

I will now hand over to Mr. Scheuch for his presentation.

Heimo Scheuch

A warm welcome. Good morning from Vienna to all of you. Thanks for joining us in this early conference call. Hope you all well and enjoy the summer around Europe. I'm glad, obviously, to go with Gerhard through our half year results. They are solid and very satisfactory performance in the light of I would call it a little sluggish residential housing markets in certain parts of Europe and North America.

But let's now move a little bit to the results in detail. When we look at revenue half year, they are more or less in line with expectations with €2.2 billion. And as I said, when you look at Wienerberger and will elaborate shortly a little bit more on that. It's a strong performance, with respect to the end markets that we are operating in. And it shows also how important it was to redirect Wienerberger's strategic focus on renovation, and on infrastructure to markets that are doing much better these days, compared to the new build segment.

