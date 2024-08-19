It's Hard To Relax

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.97K Followers

Summary

  • Though the sudden volatility that rattled equity markets two weeks ago has subsided, we expect choppier waters heading into November’s U.S. presidential election.
  • Escalating conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine threatens to roil energy markets and push up equity risk premia, at least in the near term.
  • If the Fed does stay the course and cut rates, investors should consider putting their lower-yielding cash to more productive use as opportunities present themselves.

Man lying back in long grass enjoying the sunshine

We are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By Joseph V. Amato

It’s time for a well-deserved, late-summer breather, yet geopolitical tensions continue to mount.

The dog days of summer are a time for slowing down, letting go and recharging. With any luck, equity markets

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.97K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News