Summary

I am positive on Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD). My summarized thesis is that the strategic shift to lean into channel partners and focus on selling an integrated product has worked out very well for RPD, with tangible improvements. The biggest challenge for RPD to accelerate growth is the poor macro environment that is impacting the entire industry. My view is that the economy will get better (likely with the upcoming rate cut), and this should give RPD the opportunity to accelerate growth if it continues to execute well.

Company overview

RPD is a company that provides vulnerability and risk management solutions, with security information and event management (SIEM) and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) offerings integrated into their platform to deliver a comprehensive security infrastructure for enterprises. RPD basically helps clients to:

Assess vulnerabilities and prioritize the associated risk, then automate or generate alerts for the process of remediation. Facilitates threat detection and response to cyber threats (under SIEM). Connect disparate workflows and get a comprehensive view of an organization's security posture (under SOAR).

The business's main operations are in the US, where it derives 75% of total revenue in FY23.

Earnings results update

In the latest quarter (2Q24) reported earlier this month, RPD grew total annual recurring revenue [ARR] by 8.6% y/y to $815.6 million, with net new ARR down 62.4% y/y to $8.6 million. This translated to total revenue growth of 9.2% y/y to $208 million, edging above the high end of the guided range ($203-$205 million) and also 2% above the consensus estimate of $204.1 million. By revenue type, product revenue grew 10.1% y/y to $200 million, while professional service revenue declined 9.1% y/y to $7.9 million. For profitability, adj gross margin saw 74.2%; adj EBIT saw $39.3 million ($0.3 million above guidance for $37 to $39 million) with margins of 18.9%, up 12 points vs. 2Q23; adj EBITDA saw $50.1 million (a margin of 24.1% vs. 2Q23 of 13%); and adj earnings saw $43.2 million with adj EPS coming in at $0.58.

Macro continues to weigh on business growth

RPG continues to see pressure from the challenging macro environment, as y/y growth continues to slow from 12% in 1Q24 to 9.2% in 2Q23 (down ~450bps y/y). ARR growth was also pressured as it decelerated from 10.9% in 1Q24 to 8.6% in 2Q24, making the 10th consecutive quarter of ARR y/y growth deceleration. As bad as it sounds, the good thing is that RPD is not the only one facing this. Plotting RPD y/y growth against peers shows that peers are also facing pressure from this challenging macro environment. Comments from the recent earnings call also support this.

Mentioned in RPD 2Q24 earnings call: We think that that's bolstering some of the retentions in an overall, I would just say, challenging high-level macro environment. We're seeing lots of excitement and momentum as we enter the second half of the year from our sales team. Mentioned in QLYS 2Q24 earnings call: Overall, I think the macro has stayed the same. We faced additional scrutiny, I would say, this quarter from customers just looking to say whether we should continue to adopt different solutions while keeping the overall spend the same or should we just keep it as is and not expand too much. Mentioned in TENB 2Q24 earnings call: We closed fewer deals than expected as customers deferred new projects in the face of a more challenging macro environment, and tighter budgetary constraints.

Things could get better in the near term

However, I see hope for RPD to re-accelerate growth if it can continue reaping benefits from its previous investments. The most significant one is the strategic move last year to restructure the sales strategy (including a major reduction in sales force) and realign resources to focus on higher growth areas and integrate (bundled) solutions.

This was no doubt, a big gamble, and it seems to have paid off. The restructuring of sales strategy to lean more towards channel partners has shown very positive results, as the sales pipeline generated across strategic partners grew 15% y/y in the quarter, an acceleration from 1Q24. The thing with investing in channel partners is that it takes time for it to mature, as channel partners need time to learn the product, educate sales reps, locate the right targets, and revise sales pitches. This means that as the current channel partners and new investments ramp up and mature by FY25, RPD will have much more distribution capacity than it did in FY24. This, coupled with a potential rate cut upcoming that could ignite the start of the next macro-growth cycle, RPD could see very strong growth (note that FY25 will see an easy FY24 growth comp as well).

Mentioned in the 2Q24 earnings call: Our team is seeing traction broadly as we continue to emphasize our MSSP partnerships, and key channel relationships, and increasingly engage with customers in marketplaces like AWS.

The strategic shift to focus on selling integrated products paid off as well, wherein RPD saw the strongest demand for its consolidated threat-complete offerings, which contributed over 40% of the new ARR in the quarter. In addition, platform customers grew faster at mid-single-digits vs. total customer growth (low-single-digits). These tell me that the underlying demand for integrated and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions is strong (and also aligns with the industry's trend).

Therefore, I have a positive view of RPD's new product, the Command platform (introduced on August 5). According to the press release, RPD's Command platform is intended to provide comprehensive visibility to monitor, manage, and measure exposures and threats across the entirety of the customer ecosystem in full business and environmental context. The platform is able to ingest a broad spectrum of data sources, whether that data comes from RPD or other providers. In my view, this fits well into the current demand trends, and if the product works as mentioned, with a strong distribution capacity and potential macro recovery, this could help RPD accelerate growth (management noted contribution will only be notable at the end of FY24 and FY25).

Valuation

I believe RPD is worth 44% more than the current share price. My target price is based on FY26 ~$260 million in adj EBITDA and forward EBITDA multiple of 15x.

Earnings bridge: I made a few key assumptions in my revenue growth. The first is that the macroeconomy will see a recovery in the next two years. This will lead to an improvement in the demand environment. The second is that RPD will continue to see success in investing in channel partners. The last is that RPD's new product will see a similar demand trend. All of these should push RPD growth back to 10% at least (note FY23 grew by 14%). Adj EBITDA margin should continue its trend of expanding upwards, albeit at a slower rate due to investments in new products and a growing mix of channel partnerships that have lesser margins. My assumption is for the adj. EBITDA margin to expand 100 bps/year, which, I think, is not a high hurdle.

Valuation justification: I believe RPD can continue to at least trade at 15x forward adj EBITDA, with the potential for higher re-ratings. RPD is currently trading in line with Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) at ~15x forward EBITDA despite having a better adj EBITDA margin because its growth is slower than TENB (TENB is expected to grow at >10% as seen in the chart above). If RPD is able to show growth acceleration of ~10% or more, RPD should be valued higher than TENB. However, for conservative sake, I assumed RPD 15x for my model.

Investment Risk

The cybersecurity industry is rapidly evolving, given that more corporations are getting digitalized and new types of cyber threats are emerging. If RPD is now able to keep up with how fast the threats have evolved, it may not be effective, and this will likely cause customers to churn. Other large incumbents may also start to enter the spaces where RPD is competing today. For instance, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) has been talking a lot about vulnerability management in the earnings call. As the space gets more crowded, RPD may face more competitive pressure.

Conclusion

My positive view on RPD is that the strategic shift towards channel partnerships and integrated product offerings has yielded tangible results. While the current economic climate continues to pressure growth, there is a good chance we will see an economic recovery in the coming periods when the Fed cuts rates. This, coupled with RPD's execution of its strategic initiatives, gives hope for growth to re-accelerate.