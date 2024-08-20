JodiJacobson

Thesis

In the latest Q2 2024 results from Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO), they missed the mark. GAAP EPS came in at $0.26, falling short by $0.02. Revenue hit $32.48 million, missing by $4.82 million. The Retail segment saw an 8% bump, and operations and maintenance contracts jumped 75%. But, overall revenue took a hit due to big project completions. I think CWCO is still solid, but the risk from big project cycles and timing issues could hurt future growth.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is a water utility that designs, builds, and operates water facilities, particularly those that convert seawater to potable water. It began as a local water company in 1973 on Grand Cayman but has since expanded to the rest of the Caribbean and into the U.S.

CWCO’s work is split into four main areas: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. It uses reverse osmosis technology to deliver water to households, businesses, and governments. It also engineers and manages water treatment projects.

Lately, it put the finishing touches on a 2.6-million-gallon-per-day desalination plant in the Cayman Islands (Red Gate), took on a $147 million project in Hawaii (Board of Water Supply in Honolulu announced last summer), and is signing contracts for long-term supply and maintenance across the Caribbean, including new business in the Bahamas.

CWCO Reports Q2 2024 Revenue Growth Driven by Key Segments

At first glance, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. looks to be on a roll, indicating strong numbers and smart moves by management with the Retail segment displaying an 8% bump in revenue, hitting $8.2 million in Q2 2024. Also, water sales jumped 10%, thanks to more people moving in and less rain in Grand Cayman. As a quick side note, the GC population has swelled recently as expats moved in, and a record number of work permits were approved. By early 2024, the Cayman Islands' population was estimated between 83,000 and 90,000, and according to some reports, Cayman’s population rose by 10.5%, particularly in the immediate post-COVID recovery.

CWCO's revenue from operations and maintenance contracts jumped 75%, hitting $7.1 million. The new REC (acquired last October to expand in water-stressed areas) in Colorado added $1.9 million to that total. There was a dip in construction revenue in Q2, but that was offset by increased earnings from those maintenance contracts, mainly from PERC and REC in Colorado, which have been integrating well and, according to management, opened up new opportunities. Like with PERC, they expect their financial and management resources to help REC tackle larger projects, accelerating their growth.

CWCO just wrapped up two big new projects—an $81 million water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona (they're still finishing up minor “punch list items” but expect total by end of 3Q), and the previously mentioned 2.6 million gallon per day desalination plant in Grand Cayman—these wins help flaunt its operational muscles while locking in long-term revenue. Also, worth noting again is the 10-year contract for the Red Gate plant and a 20-year deal (with two potential five-year extensions) for a seawater desalination plant in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The company also scored a $32 million payout from a settlement with Mexico over the canceled Playas de Rosarito desalination project. This boost helped push net income up to $15.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share.

That’s a jump from $7.3 million, or $0.46 per share, in the same quarter of 2023.

CWCO is set to drop $2.5 million to expand the West Bay desalination plant in Grand Cayman. This expansion is driven by the growing need for water.

CEO Frederick McTaggart noted:

The first phase of this new desalination plant was completed less than 12 months ago, and due to increasing retail water demand, we are already doubling the production capacity of this plant, which is also the most energy-efficient plant we have ever designed and built.

They’re also stepping into a new market with a 15-year deal to design, build, and run two desalination plants on Cat Island in the Bahamas (their first project with the Water and Storage Corporation of the Bahamas).

Regarding the Cat Island deal, CEO McTaggart said:

...I wouldn't say a game changer, but it's definitely a catalyst to help us to expand our desalination business beyond just one island in the Bahamas. I mean they're obviously very impressed with what we've done for Nassau.

The company locked in master design-build service agreements with two big national clients, hinting at more revenue down the road. And finally, CWCO's finances look solid. As of June 30, 2024, they have $96.7 million in cash, $131.2 million in working capital, and $206.7 million in stockholders' equity.

CEO McTaggart said they haven't nailed down how those funds will be used or distributed yet. It's still up in the air. He said:

I could pretty much tell you that buying back shares would not be considered just because of our - the challenges with our articles and - obviously, looking at the dividend rate and that sort of thing. And it's really up to the Board. I mean, we're meeting again next week. So I'm sure it will be discussed.

Valuation

CWCO's P/E ratio is 18.07x, which, I think, is quite low compared to the usual 26.82x. The fair value ratio at 15.00x shows the stock is still priced higher than earnings suggest and unless the company boosts earnings, I would be hesitant to expect a big upside soon.

Their 11.13% growth in operating earnings is definitely respectable, especially for a utility company, which are normally not known to grow much, and the 5.53% EPS yield suggests investors are getting a decent return, which could be why the stock has remained steady. As I brought up earlier, they appear to be in good financial shape with long-term debt to capital at just 1.46%, possibly leading to higher dividends, but that hasn't happened yet. Most likely, the low dividend yield is what’s deterring income-focused investors, and the P/E ratio suggests that we can’t expect too much in the way of price growth, nevertheless, for investors who value stability and a strong balance sheet, CWCO could still be a holding to consider; as it currently sits at a slight discount to its typical P/E, it might be an attractive entry point.

Risks & Headwinds

Despite the good news, CWCO's latest financial report had some not-so-good downers with revenue taking a hit, dropping 27% to $32.5 million from $44.2 million in Q2 2023.

The drop was mainly because construction revenue fell by $16.5 million as big those projects mentioned earlier in Arizona (PERC's project for Liberty Utilities) and Grand Cayman (Red Gate project) wrapped up. Net income from ongoing operations also dropped to $4.2 million, or $0.26 per share, down from $7.5 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

The Services segment took a big hit (which was anticipated and possibly already baked into the stock), with revenue dropping about 50% after key construction projects wrapped up. The Bulk segment also saw a small revenue dip due to lower energy costs affecting operations in the Bahamas. The Manufacturing segment stayed mostly the same, with revenue slipping slightly from $4.1 million to $3.9 million, showing little growth.

CWCO is depending on only a few big projects, which some investors might see as a risky strategy. Future revenue growth depends on getting projects like the Hawaii desalination plant on time. This makes revenue dependent upon the successful completion of individual projects. We can see this dependence in the gap that the benefit coming from the Arizona project finished last year, but the Hawaii one won’t kick off until late next year. This timing gap also seems to be hurting gross profit, which dropped to $11.6 million, or 36% of total revenue, from $15.5 million, or 35% in Q2 2023.

And now, let’s address the elephant in the room. New investors hitting CWCO’s summary page see a red “warning” banner:

According to Seeking Alpha's metrics, CWCO is looking risky, “overpriced,” and has been hit with negative EPS revisions compared to other Utilities stocks.

As such, the Quant system slapped it with a Sell rating, and history has shown that stocks with this rating usually tank, underperforming the S&P 500 by 20% per year over the last decade. Overall, CWCO ranks 82nd out of 698 Utilities companies, possibly signaling a rough road ahead.

Although, keep in mind, CWCO is holding its own compared to its peers and is one of only two stocks still in the green:

Rating

I think CWCO is a “Hold.” They missed some earnings and revenue targets in Q2, but their retail and maintenance contracts are a good growth opportunity. The big projects they rely on could mess with timing and hit future revenue. CWCO is not too expensive, and their balance sheet is solid, but without any near-term (immediate) catalysts and the risk of delays, I’m cautious.