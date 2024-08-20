Atlantic Sapphire ASA (AASZF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 20, 2024 4:32 PM ETAtlantic Sapphire ASA (AASZF) Stock
Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTCQX:AASZF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gunnar Aasbo-Skinderhaug - Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Courard - Chief Executive Officer

Gunnar Aasbo-Skinderhaug

Good morning, America. Good afternoon, Europe. Good evening, Asia. Welcome to the Atlantic Sapphire First Half 2024 Report. My name is Gunnar Skinderhaug. I'm the CFO of the company. Together with me, I have Pedro Courard, who's the CEO of the company.

Pedro will start with an operational update. I will continue with a financial update and then Pedro will finish off with some closing remarks.

So, Pedro, over to you.

Pedro Courard

Thank you, Gunnar. Hello, everybody. As mentioned by Gunnar, I will start making the operational update and then I will give the word to my colleague.

Okay. Moving to the company highlights. Main highlights are as follows. Starting by the normal statement said in previous presentations, the combination of our permits and licenses together with the closeness to a huge market should give the company all the competitive advantages required to become a unique supplier in the United States.

We have stabilized our production, which in this kind of business is key. That means we are starting a period where we plan to achieve the full utilization of Phase 1 while we prepare the next step by finishing the Phase 2 decision process. Our plan, together with better size of fish as well as consistent production, is to increase our prices and, at the same time, optimize the operation in term of performance and cost.

Once Phase 2 is in fully operation, we estimate an EBITDA generation above $100 million considering a margin of $5 per kilo HOG. The process will be performed by the combination of the competence of the existing team with the new management focused in adding

