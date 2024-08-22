AntonioSolano

Introduction

The average US consumer is the main question the market is trying to answer right now. Most people expect the consumer to reduce spending. However, there is uncertainty about the extent, areas, and impact of this reduction. It is still unknown whether this will significantly affect consumer-facing businesses.

Companies like Costco (COST), Walmart (WMT), and Amazon (AMZN) are still trading at or near their all-time highs, implying that the market does not foresee a decline for these companies, at least in the short term.

I have published an extensive analysis of the US consumer on The Alpha Oracle website and a couple of articles based on that research on Seeking Alpha. Based on my findings, it is clear that consumers are increasingly trading down in different forms. While this trend has negatively impacted companies like McDonald’s, some stand to benefit from it.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is one of them. There are many tailwinds for the business, consumers trading down being only one of them. The company continues to report strong earnings growth, driven by both merchant growth and buyer activity.

The stock appears inexpensive based on current and historical multiples. Additionally, I believe the company is transitioning from being a growth company to a more established and mature one. With its strong balance sheet, it may soon start rewarding its investors in different ways.

Therefore, Shopify deserves a “Buy” rating.

Business Description

Shopify defines itself as the leading global commerce company, providing the essential infrastructure and tools to start and grow a global commerce business. I believe this is an accurate summary of its business proposition.

The company enables merchants from all over the world to create their brands, leverage multiple channels, and manage international traffic. It provides access to a multi-channel front end while merchants benefit from a single, integrated back end.

Shopify offers tiered plans that merchants can subscribe to based on their size and the tools they need to set up their business. Through these plans, merchants can accept payments, secure working capital, let Shopify handle shipping and fulfillment, let their customers use buy-now-pay-later options, and launch marketing campaigns.

That is why Shopify is invested in its merchants' success. A successful and growing merchant sells more, eventually transitioning to a premium payment plan and utilizing more of Shopify's tools. Supporting its merchants is a significant part of Shopify's organic growth strategy.

The chart below highlights what is mentioned above. As they grow, merchants increase their spending on Shopify. This is a long-term trend Shopify has been benefiting from.

Shopify Annual Report

Additionally, Shopify enjoys high recurring revenue from services provided to merchants and its fixed payment plans. Currently, the lowest-tier plan starts at $24 per month with an annual commitment.

shopify.com

Shopify has been able to consistently increase its revenue thanks to these fixed payments plans and the company's support for merchant growth. Monthly recurring revenue increased almost every quarter since Q2 2019.

Shopify Q2 2024 Deck

As of December 2023, Shopify worked with millions of merchants from 175 countries. More than half of these merchants are in North America, while 27% are in EMEA, 14% are in APAC, and the rest 5% are in Latin America. US merchants have brought in 66% of total revenue in fiscal year 2023. This business had 10% of the US e-commerce market.

Strong Earnings Change Market Expectations

Despite concerns about consumer weakness, Shopify reported strong Q2 results. Revenue increased by 21% year-over-year and beat estimates. The company also beat EPS estimates, and the Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”) surged by 22% year-over-year.

Subscription solutions, which is the recurring revenue part of the business, saw a 27% revenue increase, driven by the growth in the number of merchants and price increases in subscription plans. This highlights the pricing power the company has over merchants. There are significant switching costs for merchants, and few competitors offer the services Shopify provides.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

The stock is up 38% since the earnings release, reflecting improving expectations.

Unaffected By Consumer Weakness

The company seems to be navigating the current weak consumer environment quite well. While this may initially sound counterintuitive, it might actually benefit from this consumer weakness.

According to a McKinsey study, when purchasing power declines, consumers respond by trading down. In that study, 76% of the respondents said they were trading down. 37% change retailers for lower prices or discounts, and 25% change brands to lower price.

McKinsey

Despite this trend, Shopify’s business remains strong, suggesting that when these consumers trade down, they may be turning to Shopify’s merchants. The CFO Jeff Hoffmeister mentioned that the company continues to gain market share in the US e-commerce market and abroad. This statement is another indicator of the strong demand the company is experiencing.

An Enabler Of Global Entrepreneurship

In addition to its ongoing strength, Shopify is also strengthening its brand image as an enabler of entrepreneurs looking to start a commerce business.

The ease of creating a commerce business, regardless of the size, encourages potential merchants to subscribe to Shopify and try their chance in global commerce. The tools Shopify provides allow investors to focus on their products while Shopify takes care of all the rest.

The company actually beta launched the Shopify Entrepreneurship Index which tracks global entrepreneurship across 40 countries including the US. According to the index, Shopify entrepreneur’s contributions to GDP, employment, and exports have been steadily increasing. The US ranks first in economic impact by entrepreneurs and leads in the number of entrepreneurs in Shopify’s ecosystem.

shopify.com

Valuation

Using a DCF model as a valuation method for Shopify is challenging, as it is for many other high-growth companies. Even with a perfectly set up model, estimating long-term growth and determining an appropriate discount rate remains difficult. Based on personal experience, I believe DCF works better for more established companies. Therefore, I will evaluate Shopify based on its adjusted forward price-to-earnings (“Fwd. P/E”).

2018 and 2021 appear to be outlier years due to weak bottom lines in 2019 and 2022. Excluding them and including 2022 when the stock declined by around 65%, the average fwd. P/E is found as 71.7x. Currently, the stock trades below this historical average.

S&P Capital IQ

Given strong tailwinds such as the significant growth in the number of merchants, pricing adjustments, and consumers seemingly trading down to Shopify’s merchants, I believe growth opportunities are higher than they have historically been. Therefore, the stock should trade at multiples higher than the historical average.

With this observation, I conclude that the stock is undervalued.

In addition, I believe there is a strong possibility that the company will start rewarding its shareholders in alternative ways.

Using my cash flow projections, I calculate the cash the company will have at the end of each year and its financial obligations. The chart below shows that Shopify has more than enough cash to cover its maintenance capex, debt maturities, and potential growth investments.

S&P Capital IQ & Author

Even after these obligations are covered, the company will have significant excess cash. This cash may be distributed to shareholders through dividends or share buybacks. This would boost the stock price to higher levels.

Conclusion

I have been trying to understand the average US consumer, their behavior, and the impact of these behaviors on different industries and companies. While commerce might seem like the sector most vulnerable to consumer weakness, a deeper analysis reveals more complex dynamics.

Consumers don’t stop spending all at once. They find ways to trade down. A significant part of this trading down is finding alternatives. I believe Shopify’s strong earnings imply that consumers may be trading down into Shopify’s merchants.

The business remains strong despite the weakening consumer with increasing gross merchandise volume, recurring revenue, and number of merchants. In addition, pricing adjustments highlight the company’s pricing power and the benefits it gains from switching costs.

With a stock that appears undervalued and significant excess cash that could be returned to shareholders, Shopify deserves a “Buy” rating.