JD.com: This Is A Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)

Article Thesis

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) saw its shares decline on Wednesday following news about a sale of Walmart's (WMT) stake in the company. But this is, I believe, not a reason to worry. Between a low valuation, compelling growth, and strong shareholder returns, JD.com looks attractive.

Past Coverage

I have covered JD.com in the past here on Seeking Alpha, most recently a little more than a quarter ago, in mid-May. In that report, I gave a pre-earnings view of the company's quarterly results, arguing that there was a good chance that JD.com would outperform expectations once again. That is what happened, as JD.com beat analyst estimates in its May report. Even better, however, is the fact that JD managed to do the same again in August, with its recent Q2 earnings release that once again destroyed profit estimates -- but more on that later.

What Happened?

At the time of writing, JD's shares are down a little more than 6% on Wednesday. Did the company announce any weak results, reduce its guidance, or give us any news about a lawsuit? Neither of these happened. Instead, Walmart, which has been a shareholder in JD for a while, stated that it would sell its stake in the Chinese e-commerce player, which has resulted in some selling pressure on JD's shares.

What Does Walmart's Decision To Sell Its JD.com Stake Mean?

Walmart didn't state that it decided to do so due to not seeing any value in JD's shares -- instead, Walmart plans to focus on its own, or in-house, China business going forward. Monetizing the stake in JD helps with funding Walmart's expansion in China and other countries. One can argue that Walmart's timing has been pretty bad, as JD traded at more than four times the current share price a couple of years ago -- but the fact that Walmart's management is bad at timing exits is a problem for Walmart's shareholders and shouldn't be a problem for JD.com or its shareholders. So the short-term selling pressure due to the news about the sale of Walmart's stake in JD, around 9% of JD's total shares, will ultimately remain a short-term price decline, I believe. I do not see any reason why Walmart's decision to sell its stake now would be a long-term issue for JD.com. In fact, Walmart stated that it wants to remain a commercial partner going forward (see Seeking Alpha link above, emphasis by author):

JD has been a valued partner to us over the past eight years, and we are committed to a continued commercial relationship with them.

All in all, the substantial share price decline that we have seen on Wednesday thus seems overblown to me. Walmart will remain a commercial partner, it was not a controlling shareholder in any way, and JD.com's business will not be impacted either, just because some of its shares switched hands and new investors will buy the shares formerly held by Walmart.

This alone does not mean that JD.com is a good investment now, of course, but the share price decline could mean that an already attractive investment has become a little more attractive due to a valuation that is now even lower. So let's take a look at whether JD.com is, in fact, an attractive investment that has gotten a little better due to this -- in my opinion, undeserved -- share price decline. Let's start by evaluating the company's performance during the most recent quarter.

JD.com's Q2: Excellent Results

The Chinese e-commerce player reported its second-quarter earnings results on August 15, around a week ago. The company missed revenue estimates marginally, but its earnings per share came in at $1.29 versus a consensus estimate of $0.87. This equates to a massive beat of 48% versus what was expected. JD.com has a history of outperforming expectations -- or, phrased differently, Wall Street has a history of underestimating JD -- but earnings beats have usually not been this large.

JD.com's earnings also were up massively on a year-over-year basis, with earnings per share rising 74% in a single year. This was partially driven by the company's buybacks that have lowered its share count, but company-wide earnings growth was the main factor for this excellent earnings per share increase. At first sight, it is surprising to see that JD.com was able to grow its net income by 69% over the last year, from 8.6 billion RMB to 14.5 billion RMB, as revenues were up by just 1% over the same time frame. But JD didn't need a lot of operating leverage to grow its margins -- instead, tight cost controls explain the majority of the profit growth the company experienced over the last year.

JD.com has long been focused on driving business growth, which included substantial marketing investments. The company also was willing to engage in unprofitable deals to drive volumes. That has ended more recently, as JD.com has become more focused on improving profitability and cash flows. At the same time, the company increased its cost controls in areas such as general and administrative. G&A expenses declined by almost 10% compared to the previous year's quarter, which was a strong feat, I believe -- inflationary trends could have resulted in higher expenses, but JD cut costs substantially.

While business growth was not very pronounced during the second quarter, I believe that the compelling profit growth more than makes up for that. Also, JD.com has taken steps to improve sales volumes going forward. This includes new cooperation deals with luxury brands such as Moncler and Alexander Wang -- I would not be surprised if those sales also come at above-average margins, compared to the rest of JD's portfolio. A new partnership with Inditex, the company that owns fashion companies such as Zara, Pull&Bear, and so on, should also help drive revenue growth in the future, I believe.

Compelling Cash Flows And Shareholder Returns

JD.com did not only generate strong profits during the most recent quarter, the company also generated appealing cash flows. Operating cash flows totaled $7.0 billion for the second quarter, while capital expenditures were relatively low, at just $450 million. This resulted in around $6.5 billion of free cash flow during a single quarter. It should be noted that JD has spent a lot of capital on growth projects and infrastructure in the past, which is why there is little need to invest heavily now, resulting in a strong free cash flow performance. Not every quarter is as strong as the second quarter from a free cash flow perspective due to seasonality in the Chinese market (e.g. impact of Chinese New Year), as that would result in more than $25 billion of annual free cash flow for a company that is currently valued at just $40 billion. But free cash generation nevertheless is strong, with a trailing twelve months total of $7.7 billion. The free cash flow yield JD currently trades at is thus in the 20% range -- or, in other words, five years' worth of free cash flow equals the company's current market capitalization.

This allows JD to return a lot of cash to its owners, relative to how the company is valued. While JD also makes dividend payments, the majority of cash returns are done via buybacks. Buybacks totaled $2.1 billion during the second quarter, while JD bought back an additional $390 million worth of shares on August 21 -- Wednesday -- alone. It thus looks like JD's management believes that the sell-off that was caused by the Walmart news provided a great buying opportunity. With JD buying back around 1% of its shares in a single day, the company clearly seized this opportunity to acquire shares on the cheap. Due to the strong cash generation and a substantial cash position of $12 billion, not counting short-term investments, I believe that JD will continue to return cash aggressively via buybacks going forward.

Is JD A Good Investment?

There are country-specific risks when one invests in JD, due to the exposure to the Chinese consumer and Chinese economic growth (or lack thereof). There are also potential political and geopolitical risks, e.g. a worsening Taiwan situation. But for those that are willing to deal with these risks, JD looks quite attractive -- the combination of strong shareholder returns, a very undemanding valuation of just 5x free cash flows, and attractive earnings growth thanks to tight cost controls makes for a compelling investment opportunity, I believe.