Dell Technologies: Buy Into Earnings (Earnings Preview)

Summary

  • Dell Technologies to report q2’25 earnings on August 29, 2024, with analysts mostly bearish on the name, potentially opening the door for a major earnings surprise.
  • Capital investments in networking and infrastructure technologies have been reignited, as suggested by Dell's peers. This could lead to stronger margins in the coming periods.
  • Increased price target of $202/share with optimistic outlook for revenue growth and operating margin expansion. Dell shares are tactically positioned for a major upswing.

Mid adult man using digital tablet in server room

Erik Isakson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is set to report q2’25 earnings on August 29, 2024, after market close. Analysts are relatively bearish on the name with 13 downward revisions and a mere 2 upward revisions.

Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

