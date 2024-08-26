Three Reasons Why You Should Hold On To Apple Despite Many 'Sell' Recommendations

Summary

  • With Berkshire Hathaway's decision to significantly cut AAPL position, many voices emerged stating that Apple is a 'sell'.
  • Apple ticks all the boxes regarding cash-flow-generating potential, shareholder rewards, sustainability and quality of the business model, as well as valuation.
  • Investors who claim AAPL is overvalued based on its stock price increases seem to miss two crucial factors: share repurchases and the multiple-based approach to assess the valuation.

Flat Lay of different apple products on a grey background.

Shahid Jamil

I've held on to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for quite some time, and the Company has served me and my portfolio well. With recent noise around Apple and Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) decision to

This article was written by

Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, as they allowed me to build another pillar od my financial life and I believe it's the most accessible way to seek financial freedom.I'm a finance professional with extensive experience in M&A and business valuation.

