yangna

This article analyzes Pampa Energia's (NYSE:PAM) (OTCPK:PPENF) 2Q24 results and earnings call. It also reviews the company's valuation and my rating from a Hold in my last article (and consistently since January 2022).

The company's operations were marked by little changes, which was in line with expectations from previous articles of stagnation in most of its segments. The two most important developments were tariff adjustments to its equity holdings Transener and TGS (TGS) and the government's imposition of an $80 million impairment loss, breaching the company's contracts in the generation segment.

On the valuation side, the stock has appreciated 20% since my last article, as the earnings were well received. My reading of the company's long-term earnings capacity has not changed, and therefore, I consider that the stock is fairly valued but not opportunistic at these prices. For that reason, I maintain the Hold rating.

2Q24 flat results

My main thesis after President Milei's inauguration was that Pampa was not a great Argentinian energy play because its segments were constrained for growth, compared, for example, with the much more nimble Vista (VIST). The results from 2Q24 confirm this view, with the company growing operating income by 8% after adjustments for non-recurring charges. Although 8% seems like good growth, we must take into account the much harsher 2024 winter in Argentina (reflected in the company's May and June results), which increases demand for natural gas (Pampa's O&G segment is 94% natural gas, 6% oil).

Gas is flat, oil as well: The thesis on the natural gas segment is that infrastructure constraints in Argentina will make increasing production exceedingly hard for Pampa. The new government does not want to spend public money on gas infrastructure, and there are no private consortiums investing on expansion currently. TGS presented plans to the government to increase the GNK pipeline capacity, but these have not been approved. YPF's joint venture with Petronas for an LNG facility will take years to start production.

This reality was partially confirmed in the 2Q24 call when management was asked about production expansion plans. The answer for natural gas was that the commitments for 14 million cubic meters per day (plus 3 to 4 additional million during the fall/winter season) coming from the Plan Gas were already incorporated in production, and no new plans were in place. With Argentina's industry falling at 20%, it seems unlikely that electricity or industrial demand will increase in the mid term. The project to export gas to Brazil via Bolivia requires diplomatic agreement with two governments that the Argentinian government has attacked viciously in the past few months.

The gas segment produced close to 40% above 1H23 levels (at the mentioned 14 million cubic meters per day. However, because of falling prices (the Plan Gas ToP commitments that allowed the expansion were at lower prices), operating income for the segment was flat.

On oil, the company has much higher objectives, going from the current 5.4 thousand barrels per day of 2Q24 to a goal of 40 to 50 thousand barrels by 2027. Production expanded slowly this year, growing 7% (and shrinking on a 1H24 vs 1H23 basis), but the goal is to ramp up production.

The segment generated an operating income of $69 million (after adjustments for contracts breached and peso compensation for exports, more on this below), in line with my yearly expectation of about $170 million (considering that 2H24 includes the bulkier winter months from July to early September).

No new projects in power generation: For power generation, the situation is similar to gas infrastructure, as the government was the main contractor of capacity. The new administration has not yet defined a mechanism for private players to start investing in large-scale generation capacity that is not tied to a government ToP contract. At the same time, in order to reduce the fiscal deficit, it has canceled all generation projects awarded in 2023 (3,700 MW, about 10% of which had been awarded to Pampa).

This means that Pampa has little opportunity to grow this segment outside of the completion of previous projects (for example, the closing of the cycle in one thermal facility that Pampa is carrying without government support) or renewable energy projects that can be sold to companies directly (of which Pampa is finishing a 130MW project).

What we find is, therefore, that the segment generated the same operating profit as last year (about $160 million) and was within the range that I expected for the segment (between $240 and $360 million).

Contract impairments: Pampa had to recognize close to $80 million in debt impairments from energy and gas contracts with the government. The reason was that the previous administration had delayed payments to electricity generators and gas producers, and the new administration told energy companies that they could pay them using bonds trading at $0.65 per $1. It was a take-it-or-leave-it offer, so Pampa had no choice but to accept and record the losses in the generation and gas segments. I have removed those (ideally) non-recurring losses from the operating income above.

On the other hand, electricity generators are receiving more rapid (but still discretionary) increases in electricity prices, which is helping maintain profitability.

Petrochemicals slightly up: Petrochemicals production grew 6% for the 1H24 period, whereas sale prices decreased 6%. As mentioned in previous articles, this is a chemical processing business where CoGS losses offset price gains and vice versa. Volumes drive profitability; therefore, the volume increase drove a similar increase in operating profits (adjusting for nonrecurring factors). It is also salutary that the volume increase came mostly from exports. Unfortunately, this segment is comparatively small, but is still in line to generate $40 million in operating income, in the range forecasted between $20 and $50 million.

Good holdings tariff adjustments: As commented in a specific article for TGS, the transporters (TGS for gas and Transener for electricity) received massive 600%+ adjustments to their tariffs in Argentinian pesos. This led to the recognition of equity gains for Pampa, which has stakes in both businesses (35% and 30%, respectively).

The tariff adjustments were oriented to return these businesses to profitability after years of insufficient adjustments to combat inflation. A system of inflation-indexed adjustments was put in place, so the profitability of these companies could be protected for the short term, albeit in Argentina, contract stability is not a norm. New, long-term contracts are being negotiated currently, with potential for news in late 2024. As in previous instances, I prefer to deal with the holdings as investments based on their market cap (given that both companies trade in stock markets). The market value of these holdings is currently $1.3 billion for TGS, and $160 million for Transener.

The valuation is still unattractive

Today, Pampa trades at prices that are 20% higher than in my last article and within the range in which the company's stock has traded since approximately July 2023. Its current market cap is $3.8 billion.

My forecasts for the company's segments maintain their validity. Therefore, I continue to expect NOPAT in the previous $280 to $370 million range. For net income, starting with an EBIT range of $400 to $530 million and removing $150 million in interest expenses, plus 30% corporate income taxes, yields a net income of between $175 and $270 million.

The P/E figure does not result in very attractive multiples at 14x to 21x. However, on an EV basis, the name is more fairly valued. Considering a net debt of $690 million and holdings valued at $1,460 million, the result is an EV of $3 billion, which yields an EV/NOPAT of 8x to 10x.

The EV/NOPAT multiple seems fair, considering that currently, Pampa cannot grow much farther than it is today for infrastructural (or political) reasons. In addition, we have to consider some risks, mainly refinancing of debts (still far away in 2027 but always a concern for Argentinian companies), and more importantly, the upcoming changes to the regulatory system in electricity generation, gas and electricity transportation, and natural gas markets for electricity. These regulations, which are expected by the end of this year but that could get delayed, should provide a more solid basis on which to generate new forecasts of profitability and growth.

For that reason, and for the time being, I still consider Pampa fairly valued, but not an opportunity, and maintain my Hold rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.