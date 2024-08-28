The Difference Between Micron The Stock And Micron The Business

Aug. 28, 2024 10:01 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock
Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Micron's stock leads the memory market cycle, requiring constant review due to rapid industry changes and sometimes surprising quarterly guidance.
  • At a recent analyst conference, management shifted from strengthening bit shipments to flat for FQ2, raising concerns about market weakness despite rising prices.
  • While flat bit shipments aren't alarming yet, continued guidance like this into FQ2 would be concerning.
  • However, the chart suggests the peak of the stock might be in for this cycle, further supporting the idea that the business and the stock don't align.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Tech Cache. Learn More »
Blue brain surrounded by blue motherboard items

alengo

It's no secret the industry Micron (NASDAQ:MU) operates in, and its stock doesn't always line up. In fact, I've outlined in detail before how the stock peaks in advance of the business fundamentals and bottoms ahead of the

Join The Top AI And Tech Investing Group

Do two things to further your tech portfolio. First, click the 'Follow' button below next to my name. Second, if you want more of this two-fold analysis, step up to being a paid subscriber to my Investor Group Tech Cache with a two-week free trial and read more of this type of analysis on other tech stocks and assets.

This article was written by

Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
16K Followers

Joe Albano is a tech insider with a background and education in electrical and software engineering. He has a unique understanding of current technology and innovation trends as well as what companies are best positioned for future growth across all areas of tech, including AI, as he has called it accurately over the last several years.

Joe leads the investing group Tech Cache where he delivers industry insider expertise to those looking for the best long-term picks, trades, and technical analysis of tech and growth stocks. Features of the group include: access to Joe’s personal portfolio, 2-3 weekly investment ideas, a weekly summary and preview newsletter, watchlist stocks, an automated stock rating system, and live chat.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News