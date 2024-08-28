Royal Gold Stock: Bullish As This Streaming And Royalties Giant Approaches All-Time High

Summary

  • Royal Gold is benefiting from the strong precious metals pricing environment.
  • An outlook for sales growth into expanding royalty and streaming interests supports a positive outlook.
  • The stock appears attractive, trading at a valuation discount to peers.
Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSX:RGL:CA) are up 17% year-to-date, quietly approaching a new all-time high. The backdrop of a record gold price and strong sentiment towards precious metals prices has marked a turnaround for the streaming and royalties

