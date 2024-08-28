RobertHoetink

As a less-known company based in the United Kingdom, Associated British Foods plc (OTCPK:ASBFF) could soon become significantly more popular in the United States.

The overseas expansion of the retail business is gaining momentum and the company is gradually becoming significantly more profitable. The stock, on the other hand, has recently rebounded from its multi-year lows and I expect it to continue to reward investors.

The reason I am saying that is because, after a very strong share price performance in the calendar year 2023, the share price is once again lagging behind the improving business fundamentals.

It is important to keep in mind that despite the recent rally in Associated British Foods share price is still trading at levels that are below its 2019 highs.

The reason I am taking 2019 as a reference period is because the company was severely hit during the pandemic as all of Primark stores were closed during the lockdowns. The recovery since then has been rather slow and inflationary pressures also took their toll on the company's profitability. Nonetheless, it appears that the company has now fully recovered from all that, but the share price has not.

Plowing Ahead

As of the end of fiscal year 2019 (note that ASBFF fiscal year ends in September), Associated British Foods reported a total revenue of £15.8bn British Pounds. For the past 12-month period, this figure is already 26% higher at £19.9 British Pounds.

prepared by the author, using data from annual and half year reports

Although profitability varies across different divisions, each one of them is now well above its FY 2019 levels and as we will see down below margins have also improved across the board.

prepared by the author, using data from annual and half year reports

The company's operating profit growth has been even more spectacular with EBIT growing 35% from FY 2019 to the past 12-month period.

prepared by the author, using data from annual and half year reports

For anyone who has been following my coverage of Associated British Foods over the years, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the management is often very conservative in its outlook estimates. Meaning that they typically under-promise and over-deliver on their estimates. That is why the current outlook for fiscal year 2024 of "significant growth in profitability and cash generation" is good news for investors.

Associated British Foods Investor Presentation

Alongside revenue and profits, Associated British Foods dividend payments have also grown significantly since FY 2019 - from £358m in 2019 to £458 during the past 12-month period. We should also keep in mind that the total number of shares has not changed materially over the period which now gives the stock an attractive forward dividend yield of 2.6%. Note that the stock is rarely considered a dividend play, but rather as a low-risk growth story at a reasonable price.

prepared by the author, using data from annual and half year reports

Adjusted return on equity for one-off items has already improved to its FY 2019 levels and given the expectation of margin improvements this year, it appears likely that ROE will approach 12% for the current fiscal year.

prepared by the author, using data from annual and half year reports

When considering the current share price within the context of all these improving fundamentals, it should come as no surprise that the ASBFF is now trading at a record-high free cash flow yield of above 8%.

prepared by the author, using data from annual and half year reports

In my view, all that makes ASBFF a strong buy currently, especially when considering the progress made within each of the 5 divisions.

Segmented View

By far the most important segment is Retail which is the company's leading fast fashion retail brand - Primark. For the first half of FY 2024, the division grew by almost 8% in constant currency with operating profit skyrocketing by almost 50%.

Associated British Foods Investor Presentation

The long-awaited expansion of Primark across the United States is going as planned with sales growing 38% and the company opening 3 new stores during the first half of 2024, bringing it to a total of 24 stores in the country.

Associated British Foods Investor Presentation

We have seen a similar trend in profitability in the company's Grocery business unit, which grew at 5% in constant currency during the first half of 2024.

Associated British Foods Investor Presentation

Although investors should not expect the Grocery business to grow at similar rates to Primark, it is a highly profitable segment for the company with operating margins now near all-time highs.

prepared by the author, using data from annual and half year reports

For a very long time, the Sugar division has been a drag on ASBFF's profitability, but this is changing rapidly. Back in fiscal year 2019, the business unit made a total of £26m in operating profit. In 2024, the profit for the first half of the year was already £125m, which resulted in an operating margin of almost 11% for the period.

Associated British Foods Investor Presentation

When ASBFF management reported its first half results for the year, they provided a very optimistic outlook for the division with significant improvements in profitability as UK beet crops return to normal.

Sugar to substantially improve profitability due to a more typical UK beet crop Source: H1 2024 Investor Presentation

We have also seen similar trends in the Ingredients division with the small Agriculture business unit being the only one that is still experiencing headwinds. On the graph below, we can see a comparison of operating margins for each of the 5 divisions for FY 2019 against the past 12-month period. We could see that 3 out of the 5 divisions are already above their FY 2019 levels and as we saw above the large Retail business is on track to achieve double-digit margins.

prepared by the author, using data from annual and half year reports

Conclusion

So far ASBFF's stock has delivered very disappointing returns relative to the U.S. stock market for the first 8 months of the calendar 2024. At the same time, however, the business continued to improve with the company now on track to report one of its strongest fiscal years in just a few months. Based on all that, the stock now trades at extremely conservative levels, and it appears that the market sentiment is lagging. In my view, this makes ASBFF a strong buy currently and is also the reason the stock is among my high-conviction ideas for subscribers of The Roundabout Investor.

