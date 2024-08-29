Beazer Homes: A Cautiously Optimistic Year Ahead

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
935 Followers

Summary

  • Beazer Homes USA, Inc.'s Q3 results met expectations, finally showing improving revenues year-on-year, but still showing a weakening gross margin.
  • The implied Q4 outlook was significantly lowered, but I believe that the lowering was already anticipated.
  • The short-term macroeconomic outlook stands cloudy, but falling interest rates should aid Beazer Homes' demand in the midterm, as the company sees a good FY2025 ahead.
  • Beazer Homes stock remains undervalued on a discounted cash flow model basis, as well as compared to its relative P/B.

Blueprints with a 3D render of a beautiful two story house on top

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) reported the company’s fiscal Q3 results on the 1st of August in post-market hours, sending the stock down -13% the following day. While the Q3 financials came in as expected, the

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
935 Followers
I am an avid investor with a major focus on small cap companies with experience in investing in US, Canadian, and European markets. My investment philosophy to generating great returns on the stock market revolves around identifying mispriced securities by understanding the drivers behind a company's financials, and ultimately, most often revealed by a DCF model valuation. This methodology doesn't limit an investor into rigid traditional value, dividend, or growth investing, but rather accounts for all of a stock's prospects to determine the risk-to-reward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BZH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BZH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BZH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News