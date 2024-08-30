boonstudio/iStock via Getty Images

CeriBell Is Growing Revenue But Producing High Operating Losses

CeriBell, Inc. (CBLL) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common shares, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

CeriBell is developing and commercializing neurological diagnostic systems for broad use in the U.S.

The company is seeing high revenue growth, but it is decelerating over time. Also, I’m not convinced its data and ‘AI’ features are heavily differentiated. Even if they are, I suspect major competitors can easily create the same capabilities over time.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details.

What Does CeriBell Do?

Sunnyvale, California-based CeriBell, Inc. was founded to develop its CeriBell System, an EEG (ElectroEncephaloGraphy) device and related software to detect and manage seizures in the acute care setting.

Management is headed by co-founder, President and CEO Xingjuan (Jane) Chao, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since October 2015 and was previously Principal Manager of Portfolio Management Strategy at Genentech and Senior Strategy Manager at Novartis.

Seizures in a hospital setting frequently occur with brain tumors, brain injury, cardiac arrest, stroke and sepsis, among other conditions.

The company's system is illustrated in the firm's graphic below:

SEC

CeriBell also touts its "AI-powered" Clarity system's "proprietary database of EEG recordings, which included over 800,000 hours of acute care EEG recordings..."

As of June 30, 2024, CeriBell has booked fair market value investment of $164 million from investors, including The Rise Fund, Global Value Investment Portfolio, Longitude Venture Partners, ABG WTT-CeriBell Limited, Red Tree Ventures and Optimas Capital Partners.

The firm markets its system to acute care centers (hospitals), academic centers and other healthcare facilities that seek to diagnose and manage patients at significant risk of seizure.

As of June 30, 2024, CeriBell has more than 450 active accounts using its system, which have used it for more than 100,000 patients.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have declined as revenues have grown, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 71.6% 2023 86.1% 2022 122.7% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple fell to 0.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 0.4 2023 0.5 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

What Is CeriBell’s Market?

From a 2023 market research report by Market Research Future, the global epilepsy diagnosis and treatment market was an estimated $2.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to exceed $10 billion by 2032.

This represents a forecast very strong CAGR of 14.9% from 2023 to 2032, although the report did not break out the growth rate for the diagnosis segment, which is where CeriBell operates.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growing investment in treatment options and modalities by vendors and a rising number of brain trauma accidents worldwide.

Also, the chart below shows the recent historical and expected future growth path of the epilepsy diagnosis and treatment market through 2032:

Market Research Future

The North American market is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate of growth through 2032.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Natus Medical

Nihon Kohden (OTCPK:NHNKY)

LivaNova (LIVN)

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Johnson & Johnson Services (JNJ)

Abbott (ABT)

NeuroWave Systems

Medtronic (MDT)

Smaller firms

CeriBell’s Recent Financial Results

I've summarized the firm’s recent financial results as follows:

Growing topline revenue, but at a decelerating rate of growth

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Variable but high operating losses

High cash used in operations

Recent financial results I've derived from CeriBell’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 $29,715,000 45.1% 2023 $45,225,000 74.5% 2022 $25,922,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 $25,501,000 47.2% 2023 $38,163,000 77.6% 2022 $21,492,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 85.82% 1.3% 2023 84.38% 1.8% 2022 82.91% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 $(16,888,000) -56.8% 2023 $(30,041,000) -66.4% 2022 $(36,021,000) -139.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 $(17,462,000) -58.8% 2023 $(29,464,000) -65.1% 2022 $(37,164,000) -143.4% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 $(16,526,000) 2023 $(29,159,000) 2022 $(32,002,000) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of June 30, 2024, CeriBell had $24.4 million in cash and $33.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, was negative ($32.3 million).

CeriBell’s IPO And Valuation Details

CeriBell intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares, although the final amount may be different.

There have been no existing or potentially new shareholders who have indicated an interest in purchasing shares of the IPO.

The company will be a ‘smaller reporting company’ and an ‘emerging growth company’, which will enable management to disclose substantially less information to shareholders.

Stocks of many, though not all, such companies have performed poorly post-IPO.

CeriBell said it will utilize the net proceeds from the IPO as shown here:

to fund our sales and marketing efforts; to fund research and product development activities, including to advance our delirium and ischemic stroke indications through completion of clinical studies; and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. (Source - SEC)

Leadership’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, leadership said it believes that any legal proceedings would not have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or results of operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, William Blair, TD Cowen and Canaccord Genuity.

CBLL is seeking public market capital to fund its further commercialization plans and working capital requirements.

The firm’s financials have produced increasing topline revenue but at a decelerating rate of growth, higher gross profit and gross margin, fluctuating and high operating losses and substantial cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, was a very high negative ($32.3 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has risen; its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple fell to 0.4x in the most recent half-year reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay zero dividends and will likely retain future available funds to reinvest into the company's growth and working capital requirements.

CBLL’s recent capital spending results show it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite generating significant operating cash burn.

The market opportunity for diagnosing and managing seizures is large and expected to grow at a fairly strong rate of growth in the coming years, so the company has positive industry growth dynamics in its favor.

The firm has material risks, including high operating losses. Operating loss-making companies have been punished by the stock market in a higher cost-of-capital environment.

Also, the firm’s product marketing approval is a 510(k), which suggests it doesn’t have that much differentiation from existing EEG products sold by large and entrenched competitors.

While CeriBell’s proprietary recording database may be a help along with some unspecified ‘AI’ analysis component, it is difficult to determine if these features are meaningful advances.

Also, even if they are meaningful advances, it is likely that larger players with deep pockets can relatively quickly create their versions of the same technologies without too much time or cost.

In any event, when we learn more information about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.