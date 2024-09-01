Microsoft, McDonald's Among 13 Companies To Reward Investors With Increased Dividends In September

Sep. 01, 2024 9:03 AM ETACN, AFG, AWR, BANF, BMI, BR, BRC, CBOE, CSL, DOV, FITB, FLIC, FRT, HON, INGR, INTU, LMT, MCD, MGEE, MO, MSFT, NDSN, NJR, OGE, PM, SBUX, VZ, WLK
Harvesting Dividends profile picture
Harvesting Dividends
3.32K Followers

Summary

  • 14 long-term dividend growth companies announced their annual dividend increases in August.
  • Intuit, Nordson, Carlisle Companies, and Badger Meter all rewarded investors with 15%+ increases, with Badger Meter announcing a 26% boost.
  • Microsoft should announce a double-digit boost in September, along with mid-single digit increases from Starbucks, McDonald's and Lockheed Martin.

McDonald"s

McDonald"s Corporation will announce its 50th year of dividend growth in September.

RiverNorthPhotography

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for long-term dividend growth companies. At the end of July, I

This article was written by

Harvesting Dividends profile picture
Harvesting Dividends
3.32K Followers
I'm an individual investor looking to grow my wealth over the long term. I've tried many different styles of investing over the last 25 years and have found that buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends is one of the easiest ways to grow wealth over the long term. Over the years, I've owned stocks, options, ETFs, treasury notes, and mutual funds. I operate a blog, HarvestingDividends.com, that provides information on the S&P Dividend Aristocrats and other dividend growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

In addition, I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACN--
Accenture plc
AFG--
American Financial Group, Inc.
AWR--
American States Water Company
BANF--
BancFirst Corporation
BMI--
Badger Meter, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News