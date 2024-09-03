Burlington Stores: Best-In-Class Off-Price Retailer

Sep. 03, 2024 5:00 PM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) Stock
MTS Insights profile picture
MTS Insights
569 Followers

Summary

  • Burlington Stores posted strong Q2 2024 results with a 13% YoY sales increase and 5% comp sales growth, beating both management and Wall Street expectations.
  • New store openings and accelerating comp sales growth, particularly in full-price sales, drove revenue and margin improvements, leading to an EBIT margin increase of 160 bps.
  • Despite a cautious outlook for H2 2024 due to potential higher ocean freight costs, BURL upgraded its full-year EBIT margin and EPS guidance.
  • BURL's growth potential and strong performance make it a top pick among off-price retailers, justifying a Buy rating despite a higher P/E ratio compared to peers.

Burlington Coat Factory Strip Mall Location. Burlington is an American national off price department store retailer.

jetcityimage

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) is a fashion retailer in the US focused on selling apparel primarily but also offering footwear and accessories, beauty products, and other home goods. The company has over 44,000 employees and over 1,000 locations. BURL is an off-price

This article was written by

MTS Insights profile picture
MTS Insights
569 Followers
Macro analysis of broad asset class, sector and country-specific funds to discover trends using a top-down approach.  For more content visit my website or follow me on Twitter (@MTSInsights).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BURL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BURL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BURL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News