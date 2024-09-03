jetcityimage

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) is a fashion retailer in the US focused on selling apparel primarily but also offering footwear and accessories, beauty products, and other home goods. The company has over 44,000 employees and over 1,000 locations. BURL is an off-price retailer which means that it typically offers discounts up to 60% of regular retail price on its merchandise. BURL's total market cap is $16.89 billion making it one of the larger firms in the retail industry and putting it solidly in the mid-cap category. BURL is one of the top ten constituents in the S&P MidCap 400 index and, thus, a top ten holding in the SPMD portfolio. This last week, the firm provided an update on its operations and performance in Q2 2024.

Earnings

BURL's top-line results in Q2 2024 beat everyone's expectations including management's outlook. With total sales up 13% YoY and comparable sales up 5% YoY, revenue beat BURL's ranges of 9 to 11% sales growth and 0 to 2% comp sales growth issued in Q1 2024 earnings by a significant margin. The revenue total of $2.47 billion also topped out the slightly more optimistic expectations of Wall Street analysts who expected Q2 revenue to come in at $2.42 billion (or an 11.5% YoY increase).

Data by YCharts

BURL's solid growth came from two trends:

New Sales from Expansion - BURL saw new sales growth from the addition of 36 net new stores in Q2, putting the total stores at 1,057 at the end of the quarter. These new locations are not just bringing in revenue but doing it better than expected. CEO Michael O'Sullivan pointed out in the conference call that "new stores are running ahead" of the benchmark of $7 million in sales in their first year. This is a great signal that the Burlington brand is viewed favorably by consumers. BURL is on track to open 100 net new stores by the end of the year, doubling the 50 net new stores that have been opened so far through Q1 and Q2. Accelerating Comp Sales Growth - New revenue growth is also coming through the continued success in growing sales at existing stores which saw 5% YoY growth in Q2 2024 vs. 4% YoY comp growth in Q2 2023. The acceleration came even though there is an increasing likelihood that additional new stores could cannibalize existing store customers. Comp sales growth was boosted by an increase in full-price sales vs. clearance sales. O'Sullivan notes that "Our comp on clearance sales was down double-digits in Q2. Meanwhile, our comp on full-price selling was positive 7%." This turns out to be a major driver of the improvement in profitability in Q2 2024.

Another area of positivity for BURL was a solid increase in margins in Q2. Gross margin improved 110 bps from a year ago to 42.8% driven by a combination of an improvement in merchandise margins (+90 bps) and lower freight expenses (+20 bps). However, adjusted SG&A costs as a percentage of sales in the second quarter were 10 bps higher due to a slight increase in store payrolls. The cost savings drove an unexpected increase in the EBIT margin of 160 bps to 4.8%, crushing the 30 to 50 bps increase that BURL management projected in the Q1 2024 release. As mentioned earlier, this appears to be driven by a strong increase in full-price selling vs. discounted selling. At the very bottom line, Q2 2024 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 beat analyst expectations by $0.24 and the company's projections of $0.83 to $0.93.

Drewry

The strong showing in margins caused BURL to upgrade its guidance for full-year EBIT margin from 40 to 60 bps projected to increase to 50 to 70 bps and for the full-year adjusted EPS range from a projected range of $7.35 to $7.75 to a range of $7.66 to $7.96. However, optimism surrounding margins was tempered by the expectation that ocean freight costs would be a significant headwind in the second half of 2024. Management in the conference call said that it "factored in about $0.10 of higher ocean freight in our back half guidance" as higher shipping costs are set to "negatively impact merchandise margin." This segment of costs is largely reliant on spot rates for container costs which have spiked in the last quarter. However according to composite data from Drewry, the peak in container rates probably occurred in mid-July, and rates are coming back down. This could make freight expenses a transitory factor impacting margins, a hope that BURL leadership cited in the Q2 call.

BURL

Despite the strong beat in Q2, BURL management remains overly cautious on guidance. The full-year FY24 outlook was improved slightly with more optimism surrounding both sales and margin results, but the changes were likely a result of the beats in Q1 and Q2 rather than a more positive view for the next two quarters. For Q3 and Q4 specifically, management kept its view of comp growth at just 0% to 2% YoY, a very conservative position considering comp growth was stronger than expected in the last two quarters. The conservative near-term outlook seems overly pessimistic to me, and I believe BURL should continue to post beats on both the top line and bottom line through the end of the year.

Macro Environment

BEA

As noted in my analysis of Nordstrom's Q2 2024 earnings, the macro environment for retailers is increasingly looking rougher. In the last few months, there has been a noticeable uptick in the unemployment rate, and the weekly readings of initial jobless claims have started to print readings reminiscent of a softening labor market. Consumer spending looks to be holding up a bit better as the average YoY growth of the last three PCE readings through July is about 5.4% YoY; however, the clothing and footwear segment of consumer spending was the only segment that saw a contraction in July and on a YoY basis is trailing overall and nondurable consumption growth. The early signs of a downturn in household finances, especially through higher unemployment (which means weaker disposable income growth), is likely one of the reasons for cautious guidance.

Seeking Alpha

BURL reported a slightly curious inventory build in Q2 that had at least one analyst asking about it. Specifically, Q2 2024 financials revealed that there was a 5.3% YoY increase in inventory, the first inventory build reported since Q4 2022. Sometimes unusual inventory gains can be a signal that the macro environment is turning against a retailer that may not have expected it. However, this number was a bit misleading. First, BURL CFO Wolfe points out that there was an awkward calendar shift due to the 53rd week that caused a mismatched "point in time" snapshot. Second, the difference in time also caused a mismatch with this year's inventory build that was focused on "back-to-school" shopping. Taking these things into account, the comp inventory build was really around 2% YoY. Wolfe also noted that actually "on average during the quarter, comp store inventories were down 5% to 6% across stores across the second quarter." BURL's quarterly inventory-to-sales ratio is still below its 2017-2019 average of 0.131x at 0.120x in Q2 2024, and it has been for the last three quarters which is strong evidence that inventory health is fine.

It is also important to note that BURL's status as an off-price retailer makes them more insulated against macro downturns than retailers that look to sell at full retail price. CEO O'Sullivan noted that both lower-income and now higher-income bands of consumers are looking to find better value at off-price stores like Burlington as "economic pressure and uncertainty that was felt by lower-income shoppers starting two years ago has spread to other income bands and other demographic groups." This should allow BURL to keep growing even as the consumer spending slowdown continues and even potentially in a recession. However, O'Sullivan also noted that pressures on lower-income consumers have "moderated" as inflation has come down but are "still very fragile." As long as there is no major capitulation in the economy, the consumer is likely to stay loyal to BURL and continue to drive new traffic to new locations.

Peers

Data by YCharts

What makes BURL's earnings look even better is it shows that the company is a top pick amongst its off-price peers, The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). Fellow analyst Bhagyesh Shah, CFA makes similar comparisons in his strong BURL investment thesis. At the top-line, BURL's growth has been a step ahead of the off-price group for the last two quarters exhibiting its success in expanding to new locations and maintaining strong comp growth at current stores. In terms of gross margins, BURL has a strong cost structure that will be vital to driving bottom-line growth alongside its expansion in sales. However, it does underperform when looking at EBIT and EBITDA margins. These trends are visible in the Quant Factor Grades, where BURL is a B+ in growth compared to C for both TJX and ROST, and a B for profitability compared to A for TJX and A- for ROST.

Seeking Alpha

All three stocks have a D- when it comes to valuation as all three are trading at elevated P/E levels. On a TTM basis, BURL is currently the highest at 37.3x compared to TJX at 28.1x and ROST at 24.5x, but these valuations appear justified as BURL's growth potential looks much better than the two off-price peers. Despite its P/E ratio being above its peers, BURL's PEG ratio is undervalued in comparison at 0.64x. On top of that, the market is currently pricing its sales dollars at a lower value than TJX and ROST by a significant margin.

Conclusion

BURL posted another stellar quarter in Q2 2024 as it continues to put in revenue and earnings beat over its own and Wall Street projections. With management remaining cautious and setting a conservative tone, I believe it can continue to post strong earnings through the rest of the year even if the macro environment worsens. Compared to its peers, BURL is set up for strong earnings growth in the next few years as it invests in new retail space and an improved supply chain. For these reasons, I am more optimistic than the current Quant Rating of Hold, and I am initiating a Buy rating for the stock and will continue to monitor its plans for growth going forward.