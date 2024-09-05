KarenMower/E+ via Getty Images

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has continued to report shrinking revenues as used car prices continue declining and as sales are pressured by a weak consumer. The company is now focusing on protecting the margin level, and although gross margins trail considerably below a normalized level, the margin level is starting to see consistent improvements.

In my previous article on the stock, “CarMax: The Anticipated Earnings Recovery Is Reflected In Valuation,” I initiated CarMax at a neutral Hold rating as the market has already been looking past the industry’s current challenges. Since the article was published on the 6th of March, CarMax’s stock has returned 2% compared to the S&P 500’s (SP500) 8% return.

CarMax's Q1 Report: An Expectedly Weak Start to FY2025

CarMax’s Q1 report again showed weakening earnings, as could be expected. Total sold units declined -5.3% year-on-year, and prices declined -2.7% in retail sales and by a wide -10.3% in CarMax’s wholesale revenues, leading to a total -7.5% car sales decline into $7.11 billion. The weakening sales performance was already quite expected, as car sale revenues beat Wall Street’s consensus by a small $20 million margin. CarMax’s finance division’s revenues increased by a great 13.0% year-on-year, with more receivables and higher interest rates.

Despite persisting industry challenges, CarMax has started to focus on its margin level with some success. Gross profit per unit in retail stayed near-stable year-on-year at $2347 in Q1, down just $14 from Q1/FY2024. Gross profit per wholesale unit even increased by $22 into $1064, leading to a total gross margin improvement of 0.6 percentage points when including the well-performing finance division as well. With fair operational cost management, the EPS of $0.97 beat the Wall Street consensus by $0.02 while still declining $0.47 year-on-year.

Overall, the company is performing quite resiliently in the challenging industry – while the short term remains uncertain, CarMax’s well-established and growing network looks to recover well. While notable competitor Carvana (CVNA) has already returned to both sales and income growth, the company’s rapidly growing ecommerce operations aren’t comparable 1:1 with CarMax. AutoNation (AN), a more comparable peer, showed a -5.6% car sales decline in Q2, being slightly above CarMax’s performance. The better sales resilience was achieved with a weaker margin trajectory, though.

The Industry's And CarMax's Stabilization Signals Are Mixed

The timing of an eventual industry recovery, and CarMax’s company-specific earnings recovery, is still cloudy. Notably, while used car prices skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the consequent decline has still continued with a -10.3% year-on-year decline in July.

The used car prices should still stabilize at some point into a level well above pre-pandemic prices. New car prices, being more stable over the long term and likely determining used car prices over the long term as well, have also had considerable inflation throughout the pandemic. New car prices remained 20.3% more expensive in July than at the start of the pandemic in February 2020. Used car prices have now declined into near a comparable 24.3% total inflation since – at some point, used car prices should stabilize, and I believe that the level should likely be quite near the current price level.

As also shown in the Q1 results, CarMax has started to improve its gross margin level with a clear focus on protecting profitability. Improving finance operations and similar gross profit dollars with lower selling prices have started to improve the margin level into the current trailing 11.8% level, still meaningfully below the FY2019 level of 15.2%, though. A more meaningful recovery is likely to only happen as the industry recovers, but the starting gross margin improvements are already a good sign and show some stabilization.

Interest rates have begun declining, potentially improving car sales as financing is becoming cheaper, but the US consumer sentiment has remained low regardless. Altogether, the demand outlook remains weak and uncertain, even though there are some signals for an upcoming recovery. Combined with continued used car price declines, I don’t believe that CarMax is going to see a significant recovery in the next couple of quarters yet.

Going into Q2/FY2025, expected to be reported in late September, Wall Street expects revenues to fall -4.4%. This is necessary for the profitability to even show an improvement into a $0.84 EPS from $0.75 in the prior Q2 with CarMax’s clearer focus on maintaining margins.

Updated KMX Valuation

I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model, now expecting a more delayed recovery – for FY2025, I expect car sale revenues to still decline -3.0% compared to a previous expectation of 3.0% growth, and I only expect a slow 2.5% growth in FY2026. Afterward, I have slightly boosted my revenue growth expectations with an economic recovery, now implying a total 4.0% revenue CAGR from FY2024 to FY2034 and 2.5% perpetual growth afterward.

With CarMax’s focus on maintaining margins, I again estimate the long-term EBIT margin level at 6.5%. I have pushed the margin recovery into a slightly delayed timeframe with persisting sales weakness, though.

CarMax’s cash flow outlook is still moderate, as the expected long-term growth requires a good amount of capital expenditures and working capital increases. As such, I remain with a moderate cash flow conversion expectation.

The estimates put CarMax’s fair value estimate at $92.03, 12% above the stock price at the time of writing – the stock remains valued near fairly, with then expected earnings recovery posing very modest upside. I still believe that the estimated upside represents a very fair margin of safety with the persisting industry uncertainty.

The fair value estimate is up slightly from $87.47 previously due to a lower WACC.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 10.02% is used in the DCF model, down slightly from 10.92% previously. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In Q1, CarMax had $31.4 million in interest expenses. Subtracting the company’s loan assets from its interest-bearing debts, the interest rate stands at 8.45%. I again estimate a 15% long-term debt-to-equity ratio.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 3.76% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. I have kept the beta estimate at 1.61. With a liquidity premium of 0.2%, the cost of equity stands at 10.58% and the WACC at 10.02%.

Takeaway

Used car prices have continued to decline, also continuing to pressure CarMax’s earnings. The company has now clearly focused on preserving margins with a constant gross profit per unit in Q1, meanwhile total sold units have continued declining. The industry should see a recovery at some point after used car prices start to stabilize. Declining interest rates should aid the recovery, but with a weak consumer sentiment remaining in the US, the recovery still isn’t likely to come in the next couple of quarters.

CarMax, Inc.’s long-term earnings outlook has stayed similar despite industry weakness, as the company’s gross margins have started to slowly improve and as sales have been quite resilient. With the valuation again reflecting the anticipated earnings recovery fairly, I remain with a Hold rating for CarMax.