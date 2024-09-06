Duncan Nicholls and Simon Webb

It's been about 10 months since I suggested to people that it would be a good idea to avoid Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), and in that time, the shares have lost about 15% against a gain of about 27.4% for the S&P 500. The argument I made at the time was that 10 Year Treasury Notes were more compelling than the stock, so I should also point out that the yield on the 10-Year Note has fallen about 90 basis points from then to now, and is now sitting at about 3.733%. This trade has worked out very well indeed, and serves as a reminder to investors that we don't have to be mindless buyers of stock alone. Bonds can be perfectly adequate and offer great capital gains also. Anyway, those who know me best know that I absolutely love to brag, which is one of the many reasons why my social life is in its current state. I won't be doing that today, though, which surprises even me. Even more important than my short-term ego gratification is to work out whether or not it's worth buying Wynn now that the shares are more attractively priced. After all, a stock trading at $77.10 is definitionally less risky an investment than that same stock when it's trading at $91.50. I'll make that determination by looking at the most recent financial results, and by looking at the valuation.

Welcome to the "thesis statement" portion of the article. This is where I offer readers a quick summary of my views on a given company so they can get in and get out before they're exposed to too much of my tiresome humour and proper spelling. You're welcome. I will be buying Wynn Resorts when the market opens next. I'm impressed with the financial results, as I outline below. Additionally, I think the shares are very reasonably priced. While I don't love the fact that the dividend yield remains well below the risk-free rate, I take comfort in the fact that the payout ratio is relatively low, and that if the company returns to previous levels of dividend payout, the dividend yield will rise at a time when I expect the yield on the Treasury Note to continue to fall. In other words, the relative attractiveness of Treasuries is starting to fade in this case.

Financial Snapshot

In the missive before last about Wynn Resorts, published September 11, 2023, I admitted that the financial performance at the company had improved recently but had not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. That charge can no longer be leveled in my view, given the spectacular financial performance we've seen here recently. For instance, compared to the first six months of 2019, the first six months of 2024 have seen decent improvement. When compared to 2019, revenue, operating income, and net income this year are up by 8.6%, 33.5%, and 28.5% respectively. I'm very impressed by the performance.

Additionally, the capital structure has improved, with long-term debt down about 7.4% over the past year. This may be one of the reasons why interest expense is down about 4% compared to this time last year.

All of this has caused the company to massively increase the level of dividends relative to last year. These are not yet at pre-pandemic levels, but the trend is a positive one.

Given the above, I'd be very happy to buy these shares if the valuation is reasonable.

The Stock

In the domain of investing, everything is relative. If you buy X, you are, by definition, eschewing a host of Ys. For my part, I want my "Xs" to be a combination of cheap stock in a company that's growing rather quickly. I should also suggest that I consider the cheapness of the stock to be more important than the growth characteristics of the company. What I want to see is a company trading at a relative dismount to both the overall market and its own history.

On that basis, shares of Wynn Resorts actually look relatively cheaply priced, per the following. The market is paying ~$1.20 for $1 of sales, which is very near the bottom end of the range for the firm.

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to economic value, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "thinking" about a given company's future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Stephen Penman, particularly his book "Accounting for Value." One of the most interesting ideas expressed in this book is that the stock price itself has some interesting information embedded within it, including the market's "thoughts" about a given company's future. We do this by applying some high school algebra to work out the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula. The greater the expectations, the more risky the investment. According to this approach, the market currently "thinks" that Wynn Resorts will grow at a rate of about 3.4% from current levels. In my view, that is actually pretty reasonable.

I will admit that I wish the dividend were higher. Additionally, I'm enough of a mathematical wizard to recognise the fact that the dividend yield of 1.3% is actually lower than the current 10-Year Treasury Note yield of 3.733%. That written, I take some solace in the fact that the payout ratio remains very low, and if the company returns to levels of the pre-pandemic period, that spread will shrink markedly.

Given the above, I'll be buying a few hundred shares of Wynn Resorts when the market opens next.