FINX: Fintech ETF Is Down, But Far From Out

Sep. 06, 2024 10:44 AM ETGlobal X FinTech ETF (FINX)XLF, XLK
Summary

  • The Global X FinTech ETF is on my watch list due to its high return/moderate risk potential once the market stabilizes.
  • FINX invests in fintech stocks, encompassing mobile payments, lending, financial software, and IT, poised to benefit from digital adoption and embedded finance growth.
  • Despite high growth potential, with global fintech revenues forecasted to grow sixfold by 2030, valuation concerns and market timing lead me to a hold rating.
  • Technical analysis shows FINX has underperformed but holds promise for future growth; I await better price action to upgrade my rating.

Digital Mind. Brain Artificial Intelligence Concept

BlackJack3D

The $285 million Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) is one of the more unique ETFs I follow. And while I am not too keen on anything in the equity market currently, this one is on my watch list and I

