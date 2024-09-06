BlackJack3D

The $285 million Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) is one of the more unique ETFs I follow. And while I am not too keen on anything in the equity market currently, this one is on my watch list and I do believe it will have its time. As such, I am covering it here, introducing it with a hold rating.

But I will note that as with many ETFs in a stretched stock market, this is one that has the makings of a high return/moderate risk tradeoff once the market "clears" a bit. In other words, when stocks can be bought and held, rather than traded. I think that's the situation facing investors right now.

FINX invests in "fintech" stocks. That is a mix of firms in businesses relating to mobile payments, lending (both peer-to-peer and within a bigger marketplace), financial software, information technology, and other areas. Fintech, despite what the name might imply, is not purely a growth equity segment. Value stocks fall within it as well.

Fintech: the future is now

Digital adoption is no longer a question but a reality: around 73% of the world's interactions with banks now take place through digital channels and is needed for companies to compete and grow. Greater efficiency, productivity and financial performance, along with reduced costs are many of the potential benefits.

Embedded finance is the integration of a financial service into a non-financial business to handle monetary operations. The majority of modern businesses that sell products or services now use embedded finance to streamline customer experience. The market is expected to grow at a staggering 32.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The importance of fintech as the world rapidly becomes reliant on technology and innovation is a given. FINX holds the global leaders in those new elements of the digital economy. With the world progressing toward e-commerce activity, paperless lending, and online payments, we believe that FINX is poised to reap the benefits of a flourishing industry.

High Growth Potential

According to a Boston Consulting Group report from May 2023, global fintech revenues are forecast to grow sixfold from 2021 to 2030, to roughly $1.5 trillion.

Of course, there are risks. While digital activity rises, cybersecurity and money laundering concerns equally grow as well. FINX could be largely affected by wrongful data breaches or regulation issues that emerge.

Holding analysis

Here's FINX's Top 10 names. As is typical for the ETFs I favor in my coverage, it is concentrated. The Top 10 stocks account for more than 50% of assets.

Seeking Alpha

Here is a snapshot view of the Top 6 holdings, which collectively comprise more than 37% of the fund. My concerns about valuation, expressed not only for FINX but also for the overall US stock market, are confirmed for me by the valuation ratings, which look like a report card built for a kid on their way to summer school.

Seeking Alpha

Growth is mixed, and I'll point out that the stocks in FINX are a mix of names from the financial sector and the technology sector, primarily. Since Seeking Alpha Quant Factor Grades are relative to the stock's sector peers, I am not surprised to find a set of varied scores here. The tech companies in this portfolio can't compare to mega-cap tech stocks in their past growth. Virtually nothing can.

Profitability is the grade I focus on the most, by far. And this is a solid set of businesses. So again, I am sold on the quality of this portfolio, but not on the valuation and timing just yet.

And a trailing P/E Ratio over 30x, as shown below, only adds to the "weight of the evidence" for me here. Price to sales is also above what I am comfortable with at 3.7x. But as opposed to highly cyclical companies that operate in more traditional tech and finance areas, fintech stocks' projected 15% earnings growth seems realistic to me.

Ycharts

Technical analysis of FINX

I present two charts here. First, note that as poorly as the average stock, Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) has done the past three years (flat returns), FINX has been far worse, losing half of its value. That is more of a reason for me to look closely at when to add it to my portfolio since I do believe that some of the washout experienced here will afflict the whole stock market in time.

Data by YCharts

There are some companies in the portfolio that have been utterly poor performers, including some related to the cryptocurrency business. And, there are some larger holdings that flew high on expectations, and more recently crashed to earth as reality set in.

A key part of my thesis is that FINX will be a dynamic part of my portfolio at some point, but my approach is never to force things. So this extended period of flat returns, following 2022's debacle, is an opportunity for this set of stocks and others that enter FINX's portfolio to respond in the next phase of their growth cycle. But not yet.

Barchart (SungardenInvestment.com)

Finally, this technical price chart (weekly prices) indicates to me that this market segment is biding its time. So I will too. But whether it is a new upcycle in the broader market, a recognition of the growth potential here, or classic bottom-fishing investor behavior, I see FINX as a sleeping tiger, so to speak. However, for now, I will tame my enthusiasm with a hold rating, until the price action more firmly indicates that profit potential is getting more timely.