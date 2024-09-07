MercadoLibre: Fade The Rally Before Jumping Back In

Sep. 07, 2024 10:00 AM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Stock
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.87K Followers

Summary

  • MELI's high growth investment thesis is currently in overdrive, as the management delivers robust performance metrics across commerce, fintech, and advertising segments.
  • With eMarketer already expecting increased market share/ advertising opportunities over the next few years, we may see the segment being a top/ bottom line driver ahead.
  • This may be significantly aided by Mercado Pago's outperformance in Argentina and Brazil, as the management seeks to enter Mexico's digital bank market in the near term.
  • These developments are also why MELI's PEG ratio remains cheap, despite the baked in premium observed in its stock prices.
  • Even so, we shall discuss why readers may want to wait for a near-term pull back for an improved margin of safety.

Red arrow pointing down with declining bar graph on red background

lerbank

MELI's High Growth Investment Thesis Is In Overdrive

We previously covered MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in July 2024, discussing why we had reiterated our Buy rating then, attributed to its double beat FQ1'24 earnings call, growing market share in Latam, and

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.87K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MELI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MELI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MELI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News