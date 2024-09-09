aTyr Pharma: Two 2025 Data Readouts Could Provide Inflection Point

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) is a very interesting biotech to look into, that's because it is in the process of developing efzofitimod for the treatment of patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis in the ongoing phase 3 EFZO-FIT study. The importance of this is that should it achieve the primary endpoint of this trial, then it has the potential to have the first approved drug for this specific disorder. It is expected that the company will release topline data from this 52-week study in Q3 of 2025, thus creating a major inflection point for it. If that wasn't enough, there is an even earlier catalyst opportunity for investors to look forward to. It is expected that interim data, using the very same drug to treat patients with systemic sclerosis [SSc] or scleroderma-related ILD, is expected in Q2 of 2025. With continued development of its lead drug efzofitimod for two rare lung disorder indications, plus two data readouts expected to be released in 2025, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

Efzofitimod For The Treatment Of Patients With Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

The main clinical program I wanted to go over for aTyr Pharma is the development of efzofitimod, which is an NRP2 modulator, for the treatment of patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. The use of this drug is being explored in the ongoing phase 3 EFZO-FIT study for the treatment of this patient population. Before going over this late-stage study, plus any catalysts to come out of this program, I believe that it is first important to note what this disorder is and what the possible market opportunity could be. Pulmonary Sarcoidosis is a type of disorder characterized as a rare inflammatory autoimmune disorder that causes problems for major organs of the body. In the case of this disorder, it can affect any organ of the body, but it primarily causes damage to the lungs and lymph nodes. What occurs in the lungs is inflammation tissue formation known as granulomas, which affects how the lungs work. It causes a person to not be able to breathe properly. The types of symptoms that such patients experience vary, but here are some issues associated with this rare lung disorder:

Fever

Chest pain

Fatigue

Swollen lymph nodes

Shortness of breath that gets worse with movement and/or activity

The 7 major pulmonary sarcoidosis markets are expected to reach a value of $53.3 billion by 2034. This is a very large market opportunity for sure, but there are a few things that must be noted with respect to this. The first is that aTyr Pharma must be able to meet the primary endpoint of the ongoing phase 3 EFZO-FIT study and receive regulatory approval. Secondly, it must have its drug be superior to competing products. Why is that? That's because it is not the only game in town in terms of being in clinical development for a drug to treat patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis.

The first competitor to note, which is also developing their own drug for pulmonary sarcoidosis, would be Novartis (NVS) with its drug CMK-389. Not only is this drug being developed for this disorder, but it is also being advanced as an IL-18 targeting monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with severe atopic dermatitis [AD]. In terms of the pulmonary sarcoidosis indication, it is being evaluated in a phase 2 study, according to the clinical trial's website. One other item to note is that it is also posted from what I see on the company's website as the lead indication being this specific disorder for CMK-389 advancement.

Another biotech in the process of advancing a drug candidate to treat lung disorders would be Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTY), which is based in Geneva, Switzerland. The name of this candidate is known as RLF-100, which is a synthetic form of vasoactive intestinal peptide being explored in a phase 2 to treat patients with acute respiratory distress syndromes [ARDs]. A good thing to note for aTyr Pharma is that RLF-100 for treatment of lung disorders is still in preclinical testing; thus it has the time advantage here.

The final possible biotech that might be able to challenge aTyr Pharma might be a company by the name of Kinevant Sciences, which is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences (ROIV). Why is this subsidiary biotech important to track? That's because it is even closer to reporting data than aTyr. Matter of fact, Kinevant and its parent company announced that they had completed enrollment in the ongoing phase 2 RESOLVE-Lung study back on April 25th of 2024. This was an important event for both of these companies because it sets them up to be in a position to report results from this mid-stage study, using their drug namilumab for the treatment of patients with chronic pulmonary sarcoidosis, by the end of 2024. The thing to note is that this drug is a monoclonal antibody developed to inhibit pro-inflammatory cytokine Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor [GM-CSF]. It believed that elevated levels of GM-CSF are responsible for driving chronic pulmonary sarcoidosis. Thus, by inhibiting this, it is possible that the data to be released by the end of 2024 may turn out to be positive. However, the effect of using this mechanism of action [MOA] remains to be seen.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, aTyr Pharma had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $81.4 million as of June 30th of 2024. A big reason for the cash on hand is because of two highly important financial transactions that were completed in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, it was noted that the company completed an underwritten follow-on public offering of 23,125,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $2.25 per share. This resulted in net proceeds of $48.1 million after deducting expenses. In 2024, it took another financial route.

This would be with respect to an Open Market Sale Agreement made with Jefferies LLC. back in April 2022 to be in a position to sell up to an aggregate $65 million worth of shares of its common stock. During the 6-months ending June 30th of 2024, it sold an aggregate of 12,448,319 shares of its common stock at a price of $1.77 per share. This particular use of ATM was able to help it generate approximately $21.3 million. With a good number of shares yet to be sold with this ATM, it is possible that it could use this to raise additional cash. It might be necessary for it to raise additional funds in the coming months. What makes me believe that? Well, that's because it states that it believes it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months from the date of the 10-Q SEC Filing.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in aTyr Pharma. The first risk to consider would be in terms of the development of efzofitimod for the treatment of patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis in the ongoing phase 3 EFZO-FIT study. There is no assurance that the primary endpoint will be met with statistical significance for starters. Nor, that even if positive data is achieved from it, that a regulatory agency will accept a submission filing for marketing approval.

The second risk to consider would be in terms of the development of efzofitimod for the treatment of patients with scleroderma-related interstitial lung disease [ILD]. The use of this drug, for the treatment of this patient population, is being explored in the ongoing phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT study. Upon data release, there is no guarantee that the primary endpoint of this mid-stage study is going to be met with statistical significance. Nor, that it will be enough to put the company in a position to move this specific program forward towards phase 3 clinical testing.

The third and final risk to consider would be in terms of the financial position that this company is in. That's because, as I noted above, it believes that its current cash on hand will only be enough to fund its operations for at least the next 12-months from the date of the 10-Q SEC Filing filed on August 13th of 2024. This means that it is likely going to be looking at ways to raise cash. One of the ways it could likely raise funds, would be to use the Open Market Sale Agreement made with Jefferies back in April 2022. Especially, since there are still funds available to use under this specific agreement.

Conclusion

aTyr Pharma has been able to make significant progress developing its lead clinical drug for the treatment of patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. Especially, when you consider that it is expected that it will report topline data from the ongoing phase 3 EFZO-FIT study in Q3 of 2025. As I have shown above, this is a very large market opportunity. However, whether or not it does well with efzofitimod largely depends upon what happens with the competing drugs also being developed. In terms of this indication, there is something far more important to consider, which is that no new treatments have been approved for it in over 60 years. A good thing is that there will be a precursor to the release of this data, in that data from the phase 2 scleroderma-related ILD treatment study will be released first in Q2 of 2025. This might be some preliminary evidence of whether or not efzofitimod is able to help treat rare lung disorders.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.