Supertruper

U.S. telecoms like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), were bargain buys last year when the market was negative on them amidst higher interest rates, slowing growth, and lead-sheathed cables, to name the primary reasons.

Thankfully, the market has finally come to its senses and both names have risen well-off their 2023 lows. Value investors, however, could be dismayed by no longer having the opportunity to add those stocks at bargain basement prices to grow their income streams.

It’s a good thing that it’s a market for stocks rather than the stock market, as Canadian telecoms have filled the gap as value plays. This brings me to BCE (NYSE:BCE), which I last covered in February, highlighting its deep undervaluation and progress in fiber buildout.

It appears that I was too early, however, as the stock has declined by 4.7% since my last piece (-0.5% total return including dividends), and being outperformed by the 7.6% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time frame.

In this article, I revisit BCE including recent business performance, and discuss why patient value and income investors may want to consider BCE while it remains undervalued, so let’s get started!

Why BCE?

BCE is a Canadian Telecom giant alongside peers Rogers Communications (RCI) and Telus (TU), with diversified offerings that include wireless, broadband, and TV/Media channels including TSN, Canada’s top sports channel.

BCE’s stock price has underperformed that of both its Canadian peers and American peers AT&T and Verizon over the past 12 months with a 12% decline in price, while T and VZ have seen decent bounce after market concerns have largely subsided.

Seeking Alpha

Despite negative market sentiment, BCE is producing respectable results, with adjusted EBITDA growing by 2% YoY and margin rising by 130 basis points YoY to 44.9% during Q2 2024. This was driven by 131K mobile phone subscriber net additions, representing 4.4% YoY growth.

Moreover, BCE’s broadband segment is performing admirably, with the highest Q2 consumer retail Internet net additions in 17 years. BCE’s Pure Fiber Internet leads all competitors in speed and quality, according to a survey conducted by Ookla. Bundling of broadband and wireless is also driving new customers, with 18% growth in bundling of the two services and 41% of new retail internet activations being driven by this combination.

Also encouraging, Bell Media saw a 35% increase in digital advertising revenue during the second quarter, reflecting its ongoing transformation from traditional broadcasting to becoming a digital-first media platform.

Plus, BCE is seeing meaningful acceleration in business solutions, with this segment seeing 22% YoY revenue growth during the second quarter, driven by increased demand for cloud computing, cybersecurity, and managed automation solutions.

Looking ahead, BCE’s strategy revolves around 5G expansion and cost efficiencies as it seeks to reduce operating cost by leveraging advanced AI technologies. This is supported by $20 million cost savings during Q2 alone through deployment of AI-driven customer service tools. This contributed to $1.1 billion in free cash flow during Q2, an increase of 8% over the prior year period.

The closing of Outfront Media’s (OUT) Canadian assets in June also opens up another avenue of growth that complements BCE’s existing assets, as noted in a press release:

The out of home category continues to grow in importance as a mass reach advertising vehicle, while digital formats allow for greater targeting capabilities. OUTFRONT's diverse array of Canadian assets reinforces Astral's dedication to delivering impactful, multi-channel marketing solutions, while accelerating Bell Media's digital strategy. The synergy between OUTFRONT's established expertise and our commitment to driving innovation will provide clients with tremendous opportunities on a true coast-to-coast footprint.

Risks to BCE include price competition within the Canadian wireless space, especially with Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF), traditionally regional player, trying to expand its nationwide footprint. Other risks include immigration laws, as more restrictive policies could result in lower population growth and thereby negatively impacting subscriber growth.

Other risks include CRTC’s ruling to allow smaller internet providers access to Bell and Telus’s fiber networks. This could impact BCE’s expected return on investment on its fiber buildout. In response, BCE plans to reduce its capital spending by at least $500 million this year.

While BCE’s dividend currently isn’t covered by earnings due in large part to capital spending, it is well-covered by operating cash flows at a 49% TTM dividends to TTM OCF payout ratio. With reductions in capital spending planned for this year and next year, I would look for the earnings payout ratio to improve.

Importantly, BCE carries a BBB+ credit rating from S&P and a well-laddered debt schedule with average maturity of 13 years, and a low weighted average interest rate of 3.2%. While net debt to EBITDA ratio is currently elevated at 3.7x due to fiber investments in recent years, management plans to reduce its leverage ratio over time.

Lastly, I continue to see value in BCE at the current price of $35.75 with a Price-to-Cash Flow of 5.9x. As shown below, this sits toward the low end of BCE’s 5x to 8.5x range over the past five years.

Seeking Alpha

BCE also trades far cheaper than competitor Telus, as shown below. While it is pricier than RCI, I believe BCE deserves credit for having a strong balance sheet than Rogers Communications.

Seeking Alpha

With an 8.3% dividend yield, and reasonable EPS growth expectations in the low to mid-single digit, BCE could reasonably produce potential market-level returns as a base case assumption, with most of the returns coming in the form of a dividend.

Investor Takeaway

BCE remains an attractive high-yielding opportunity for patient value and income investors, offering an 8.3% dividend yield and trading at a discounted Price-to-Cash Flow ratio of 5.9x.

Despite recent stock underperformance, BCE has shown resilience with growth in key areas such as mobile subscribers, broadband, and business solutions. Its strategic investments in fiber and 5G, along with cost-saving initiatives like AI-driven customer service, should enhance future cash flow and improve its dividend coverage.

With an appealing dividend and low expectations for future growth, BCE offers plenty of upside potential should the negative impact of fiber-sharing regulation be less than expected and should wireless, broadband, and business services growth continue in the coming quarters.