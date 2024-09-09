ryasick

I've talked about the risk of a credit event now for a year, and while some will say I've been wrong, I maintain I've just been early. Default risk is rising, the economy is slowing, and complacency is very high. I don't like high yield credit here because I think default risk is underpriced. Having said that, coming OUT of a credit event, there should be some incredibly opportunities. And if you're looking for a fund to position into after a broader dislocation takes place from a buy and hold perspective, then you may want to consider the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG). This ETF gives investors a chance to tap into the high-yield corporate bond market, which can attract those looking for better returns than regular bonds. HYG stands out because it can benefit from credit upswings and gives access to a mixed bag of high-yield bonds. The key is the term upswing though, which isn't here cycle wise in my opinion.

HYG tries to match the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index. This index shows how the most tradable part of the U.S. high-yield corporate bond market performs. The ETF leaves out some bond types, like those with stock and convertible features floating-rate notes, and bonds from emerging-market issuers. By giving weight to bonds based on their market value, the fund takes a market-cap equivalent weighted approach (which interestingly enough means the largest positions are the companies most indebted). However, it puts a 3% limit on how much any issuer can weigh in the index.

A Look At The Holdings

When we look at the top positions, we see that no position makes up more than 2.4% of the fund (and really 3% as mentioned earlier)

ishares.com

While the specific companies and their roles might change over time, the fund includes bonds from big-name corporations across different sectors. These companies often work in fields like telecommunications, energy, and consumer goods offering a mix of stability and room for growth…in an economic expansion. Each bond in the fund aims to boost the overall yield while striking a balance between risk and return. That overall yield of a 30-Day SEC level is currently 6.91%. While this is clearly attractive, it's against the backdrop of historically tight credit spreads. Should those widen, that yield could go up fairly meaningfully, and again be a big opportunity at some point.

Sector Allocation

Herein lies the vulnerability. Notice the top sector here?

ishares.com

Note I said earlier the sectors in HYG tend to work nicely in an economic expansion. But if we do have a big economic slowdown, the Consumer Cyclical allocation in particular will likely have a hard time. With delinquencies rising and the potential for further unemployment, this is where default risk likely rises. And given the duration of 2.98 years, the fund's sensitivity to interest rates is far less important than the fund's sensitivity to the economic cycles.

Peer Comparison

When you compare HYG to similar ETFs, you need to look at a few things. HYG uses broad indexing and weighs by market value, which makes it different from actively managed funds that can pick bonds based on actual company fundamentals. But since this is ultimately about credit risk, then we should compare it against the total bond market (to see how credit risk is faring relative to a higher credit rating total proxy for fixed income). The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) fits nicely for this. When we look at the price ratio of HYG to AGG, we find that HYG has meaningfully outperformed, but I now clearly rolling over. Credit risk is rising, and that is early.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, the fund gives you wide coverage of the high-yield corporate bond market, which lets it catch credit upswings well. Its mix of different investments might appeal to people looking to earn more than they would from investment-grade bonds. Also, the fund's fees are pretty low currently at 0.49%, which makes it a good choice for investors who want to keep costs down.

We can't ignore the drawbacks though. The wide-ranging indexing strategy gives you variety, but it stops the fund from making money on bonds that active managers might find underpriced. The way it's weighted by market value also means it leans towards companies with the most debt, which can be risky when credit markets get shaky. I'm also very worried about the credit cycle broadly here, and think you should be too.

Conclusion

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is a good fund for investors who want to get into the high-yield bond market. Its mix of different bonds and low fees are big pluses. The issue isn't the fund here. It's where we are in the cycle. I don't think this is worth considering at this point. Keep it on a watch list though. If I'm every right about a credit event, this is a way to play it after a dislocation takes place for whenever the inevitable overreaction in selling occurs.