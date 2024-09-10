Yongyuan Dai

Introduction

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is a REIT that offers investors a way to invest in New York City real estate. In the most recent quarter, ESRT showcased impressive performance, including mid-single digit growth in same-property net operating income and occupancy rates exceeding 90%, even with a significant focus on office properties. In this article, I'll delve into the company's recent financial and operational results and highlight the appeal of its strategic positioning within the NYC real estate market. Despite my enthusiasm for the company's high-quality portfolio, I'll also explain why I would advise against purchasing shares at current levels.

ESRT Overview

Empire State Realty Trust is a New York City-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on a wide range of real estate asset classes, including office, retail, and multifamily in NYC. As the owner of the Empire State Building, which bears the REITs name and is one of the world's most iconic buildings, Empire State Realty also owns about 7.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space, and 727 residential units in its diverse portfolio. About 58% of the company's real estate is in office, 25% attributable to the Empire State Building itself, 12% retail, and 5% multifamily.

Investor Presentation

Why New York?

One of the reasons to like Empire State Realty is that it gives investors exposure to invest in NYC real estate. So rather than spend upwards of a million dollars on a studio condo in New York, investors can get a piece of the market's real estate growth through diversification and without shelling out big bucks. Aside from Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and Clipper Realty (CLPR), there aren't many other ways to get direct NYC exposure via a REIT.

The New York real estate market is attractive for a few reasons. Firstly, the city's real estate market is incredibly resilient and historically appreciates over time, even amidst economic downturns. In just the last decade, single-family New York housing has appreciated by 77%, which is roughly a 5.9% CAGR, above the rate of inflation over this period. Even during the pandemic, the city's real estate market appreciated by 10.5%.

Secondly, New York City remains a global center for finance, culture, and commerce, attracting both domestic and international investors. As the #1 financial hub in the world (topping both London and Singapore), demand for space in prime locations drives property values and rental incomes, which has always attracted population growth. From 2010 to 2020, the city grew by 7.7%, a pace that surpassed the rest of the country.

Lastly, New York City's real estate market benefits from a limited supply of new developments due to stringent zoning regulations and high construction costs. This scarcity helps maintain property values and keeps cap rates low, creating a stable investment environment. As demand continues to outstrip supply, investors can enjoy long-term appreciation and steady income potential, making NYC real estate a compelling choice for those looking to diversify their portfolios.

Q2'24 Results and Outlook

Empire State Realty reported its Q2'24 results on July 24 and is slated to report its Q3'24 results on October 28. In the latest quarter for the company's second quarter results, Empire State Realty reported total revenues of $189.5 million (rental revenues of $152.5 million), which was a beat of $0.2 million compared to sellside estimates, but down 1% year over year, mostly attributable to lower observatory revenue.

Company Filings

Despite a heavy office weighting in the portfolio because most of this real estate is high-quality NYC real estate, Empire State Realty enjoys high occupancy ratios. At the end of the quarter, the REIT had 170bps of positive leased absorption year over year and is now 93.3% leased. Why this matters is that despite broader market uncertainties and potential volatility in the office sector, Empire State Realty's strong performance and high occupancy rates underscore the resilience and attractiveness of its prime NYC real estate. This stability can contribute to more predictable revenue streams and potentially higher returns for investors, demonstrating the enduring value of high-quality assets in prime locations.

One way this is illustrated is by looking at the geography of its physical locations. As shown below, many of its properties are located in the heart of NYC close to amenities, transportation hubs, and at the center of major business districts. This prime positioning not only enhances the desirability of the properties for tenants (walk scores and transit scores above 90) but also contributes to higher rental rates and reduced vacancy risk, further helping to prop up the REIT's overall performance and stability.

Investor Presentation

When we look at same property cash NOI this quarter, we can observe that this figure was up 7.4% year over year. So even though total rentable square footage declined year over year, the company's NOI still remains very strong and covers the dividend many times over. In terms of FFO, core FFO came in at $65.7 million, which equates to about $0.24 per share and a payout ratio on FFO of about 15%. If the company were to pay out all of its FFO as a dividend, rather than stock buyback, the dividend would be around 9.3%.

Company Filings

Investors often look towards REITs for safe, stable, and reliable dividends, however in the case of Empire State Realty, the dividend yield of 1.4% isn't really anything to get excited about. So when we consider that much of the company's FFO gets returned to shareholders via share repurchases, this seems to be a lot more palatable considering that management is more focused around creating shareholder value through capital returns rather than providing attractive income through dividends.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of the outlook for Empire State Realty, management didn't provide guidance for 2025, but expectations for this year include a guidance for FFO to be between $0.90 and $0.94 per share. Some of their assumptions include same store NOI to increase between 0-3% relative to 2023 (assumes expense growth in the 6-8% range, in line with top-line rental revenue growth), and commercial occupancy of between 87% to 89% by year-end.

Overall, I think this guidance is achievable, especially when we consider that the NOI growth range was lifted 100bps from the prior expected range. Clearly, the outlook has improved, and we see that being reflected in Empire State Realty's share price, which has nearly doubled off of the May 2023 lows.

In my view, a lot on whether this guidance will be achievable (especially on FFO) will be whether or not the company can access a low cost of capital and how debt shapes up from here. While the REIT had a net leverage ratio of about 5.1x Net Debt to EBITDA, that figure is likely to approach above 6.0x pro forma, after the closing of the company's purchase of some Prime Retail Assets in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. This transaction is estimated at $195 million, including closing costs, with the deal expected to close sometime next quarter.

While I like the deal from a practical standpoint (6% NOI growth last year and comparable deals which are getting done well north of $300 a foot, according to management), I think as debt creeps up, this would be a risk to consider.

Right now, the total debt on the books sits at $2.3 billion. With cash of $536 million and a market capitalization of $1.7 billion, this represents approximately 66% of the company's total enterprise value, which is a high number.

As a plus, most of the maturities are laddered, extending all the way out to 2033. On liquidity, with a cash balance plus available revolver capacity totaling over $1.1 billion, the REIT is well-positioned to manage its financial obligations and support operational flexibility, despite moderately high leverage.

Company Filings

Valuation and Wrap Up

Given the big run up in shares since the May 2023 lows, I don't think shares of Empire State Realty are the opportunity they once were. It would seem that the sell side community would agree, with only 2 out of 8 analysts having 'buy' ratings and the rest having either 'hold' or 'sell' ratings. This is evidenced by the fact that the average price target one year out is only $10.77, implying no more than 5.6% upside in addition to the paltry 1.4% dividend.

Seeking Alpha

This makes sense when we compare Empire State Realty to the peer group. Against peers like Vornado Realty Trust, Clipper Realty, among other REITs, these peers have an average forward P/FFO and P/AFFO multiple of 14.5x and 16.7x. In the case of Empire State Realty, which has a multiple of 10.8x forward P/FFO and 22.0x P/AFFO, I think shares are likely fairly valued at best today. As such, I probably wouldn't be a buyer at today's prices and would likely wait for a better entry point. Closer to the peer group average of 16.7x P/AFFO, about 24% lower from today's prices in the $7.00 range, I'd consider picking up shares.

If you we're lucky (or smart) enough to pick up shares at significantly lower prices, should you sell today? In my view, I would consider the implications of a capital gain, giving special consideration to tax implications. One way to limit downside risk on Empire State Realty is to sell covered calls against an already existing position. Right now, the March 2025 $12.50 calls sell for $0.65. If an investor were to sell a contract today, they would generate a 12.3% annualized yield on the stock, while keeping nearly 23% of max upside on the stock, before shares are called away and gains are capped. This seems like a prudent strategy in my opinion and would be my preferred method of downside protection and income generation for those that already own stock.