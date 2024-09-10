Empire State Realty Trust: Expensive Valuation, Wait For A Better Entry Point

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
727 Followers

Summary

  • Empire State Realty Trust offers investors exposure to NYC real estate, including office, retail, and multifamily properties, and the iconic Empire State Building.
  • The REIT's diverse portfolio includes significant rentable office and retail space, along with 727 residential units, providing a balanced investment opportunity.
  • Q2'24 results came in better than expected and the near-term outlook looks strong with occupancy gains ahead for the office portfolio.
  • Compared to its peers, ESRT looks expensive and so investors should consider waiting for a better entry point before initiating a position.

Empire State Building and New York City skyline at night

Yongyuan Dai

Introduction

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is a REIT that offers investors a way to invest in New York City real estate. In the most recent quarter, ESRT showcased impressive performance, including mid-single digit growth in same-property net operating

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
727 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ESRT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ESRT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ESRT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News