JHVEPhoto

Introduction

Often, when dealing with fast-growing companies trading at what seem to be elevated multiples, I add that the margin of error is small. After all, a high valuation multiple isn't always a bad sign.

The problem is that when growth disappoints, investors often quickly apply a lower multiple, leading to poor stock price returns.

One of the stocks that fell victim to such a development is DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), a stock called a "Wealth Compounder In Healthcare" in the title of my most recent article, published on February 14.

Since then, shares have fallen by 40%, making it one of my worst calls - ever.

Interestingly enough, DXCM shares are still up close to 560% over the past ten years, beating the S&P 500 by almost 330 points - despite losing close to 60% of its market cap since the end of 2021!

Data by YCharts

Needless to say, if you bought at any point after 2021, these numbers are meaningless. What matters is if DexCom can recover.

Hence, in this article, I'll update my thesis, shed light on the sell-off, and explain why I remain upbeat about the company's future.

So, let's dive into the details!

What Happened To DexCom?

I am a big fan of the healthcare sector. It's life-changing for many people and includes a wide range of great dividend (growth) stocks and non-dividend paying disruptors.

Unfortunately, because healthcare is driven by innovation, disruption risks tend to be elevated. DexCom figured this out the hard way.

On July 25, a Bloomberg headline summarized the situation quite well, as the company's stock price declined by 40% after full-year guidance was cut.

Bloomberg

Essentially, the company was hit by three headwinds:

It is gaining new customers at a slower pace than initially expected.

Lower revenue per patient due to rebate eligibility and channel mix. This includes a poor performance of its sales through DME distributors.

The company's international performance was not as strong as expected. Nonetheless, on a longer-term basis, the company is upbeat about its international opportunities.

While we delivered strong performance in some of our core markets such as the U.K. and France, we saw category growth soften in certain geographies as type 1 penetration advances in these regions. We continue to see a significant runway ahead across our international footprint, particularly as we drive greater access for people with type 2 diabetes. - DXCM 2Q24 Earnings Call

It also does not help that analysts expect the company to struggle a bit with weight loss drugs. As weight loss drugs become more mainstream, diabetes growth is expected to slow.

To make matters worse (for the company), there were two other factors causing investors to lose hope and trust:

Analysts noted that the company cut its guidance after reiterating guidance at a conference in June. This hurts trust in management. Competitors, including Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Insulet Corp. (PODD), did much better. Abbott raised its guidance and Insulet beat expectations.

DexCom Inc.

As a result, analysts cut expectations and their fair price target. JPMorgan, for example, cut from $145 to $75. Robert W. Baird analysts cut from $161 to $80.

These are some of the biggest target price cuts I have seen this year - maybe even the biggest.

There's Value In DXCM

So far, the conclusion is that I was wrong in giving DXCM a Strong Buy rating.

However, I do not believe that DexCom is dead money.

For example, during the September 4 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, the company highlighted aggressive growth in its addressable market. In the first half of this year, the global CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) market grew by about 22% and is expected to sustain elevated growth.

DexCom believes it remains strategically positioned to capitalize on various market segments, including type 1 diabetes with a penetration rate of 60-65% in the U.S., and type 2 intensive insulin users with a 50-55% penetration rate.

Although competition is certainly a risk, the company has pioneered the VGM industry and continues to be a leader across many segments.

DexCom Inc.

This also includes its Stelo product, which is aimed at type 2 non-intensive diabetes, a market that competes with weight loss drugs.

Additionally, the company is working on improving its G7 CGM system, which is expected to get FDA approval in 2025 for a 15-day wear period version.

DexCom Inc.

Based on everything said so far, as one can imagine, the company was asked about its guidance cut during the healthcare conference. I added emphasis to the quote below:

Larry Biegelsen Okay. And one other big picture question before we dive into some other topics. Historically, I think DexCom's guided to 15% to 20% annual growth, and you've often exceeded that. I know you pointed people to the low end of the LRP for -- which implies about 14% growth next year. Do you still see DexCom as a high-teens grower long term? Or has something structurally changed? Kevin Sayer You know what Jereme comes with the estimates, I will just give you my perspective. We have some amazing opportunities going forward in this 2025, particularly as we ride the ship with the efforts that we have going on now. We have the Stelo product that will be out next year. Certainly, there is more market to go grab and more patients to go serve. So the opportunity is there in the categories there. It's about us executing. Jereme can talk to you about how we got numbers.

Essentially, the company is making the case that its business environment is still strong. It just needs to execute better.

While we're not committing to 2025 guidance at this point, our expectation is there's nothing structurally wrong in the business. Ultimately, it's about execution.

As a result, the company is not only boosting its innovation but also focusing on relationships with sales representatives and partners in the healthcare supply chain, as this pressured sales in the second quarter of this year.

I also need to reiterate that while weight loss drugs could (hopefully) reduce diabetes cases, DexCom has proven that its CGM products complement GLP-1 therapies, leading to substantially better patient outcomes.

DexCom Inc.

On top of that, using IDF Atlas numbers from 2021, the company sees a huge surge in diabetes cases, potentially reaching 783 million people by 2045. Although I believe that weight loss drugs will somewhat reduce that number, I consider the company's execution to be the biggest bottleneck for earnings growth - not its addressable market.

DexCom Inc.

So, what does this mean for its valuation?

Valuation

Let's start this part with the bad news. As you can imagine, analysts have become much less upbeat about DXCM's future.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, this year, analysts expect 13% EPS growth - down from 15% when I wrote my most recent article in February.

In 2025, EPS is expected to grow by 18%, down from 26%. In the year after that, EPS growth is expected to be 19%, down from 27%.

As we can see, the company's guidance cut and comments on potential weakness have shed roughly 10 points off of longer-term annual EPS growth.

The other problem with regard to its valuation is that we have to apply a lower multiple. Due to lower growth expectations and more uncertainty, there is no way I'm applying a 70x multiple here (like I did in the past).

If we assume the company can grow its EPS by 15% on a long-term basis, I think it's fair to use a 40 multiple. This implies a fair stock price of $96, 37% above the current price.

FAST Graphs

This target is almost exactly $100 below my prior target.

Needless to say, I will remain bullish. The biggest risk is the company's execution. The market environment is strong, and its addressable market remains resilient. If it is able to beat expectations again, I believe confidence will quickly return, potentially allowing me to boost my price target again.

So, should you own DXCM?

I don't think it's a must-have stock. However, if you don't mind buying volatile recovery plays, I think DXCM may be a great risk/reward play for the years ahead.

Takeaway

Despite the recent 40% drop in DexCom's stock price, I remain optimistic about the company's future.

The healthcare sector is challenging, and DexCom has faced significant headwinds, including slower customer growth and increased competition.

However, the company is still well-positioned in a growing market, especially with its innovations in continuous glucose monitoring.

While I've adjusted my price target and acknowledged the risks, I believe DexCom's long-term potential remains intact.

It's not a must-own stock, but for those who can stomach some volatility, DXCM offers a compelling risk/reward opportunity.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Market Position: DexCom remains a leader in the continuous glucose monitoring market, with solid growth potential in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes segments.

DexCom remains a leader in the continuous glucose monitoring market, with solid growth potential in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes segments. Innovative Pipeline: The company's upcoming products, like the Stelo system, could drive future growth and improve its market share.

The company's upcoming products, like the Stelo system, could drive future growth and improve its market share. Resilient Market Demand: Despite recent setbacks, the demand for diabetes management tools continues to rise, providing DexCom with a strong addressable market.

Cons: