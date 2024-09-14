Alimentation Couche-Tard: 18% Compounding And 26% Dividend Growth, Cheaper Than The Index

JHVEPhoto

Alimentation Couche-Tard ("ACT") (ATD:CA) (OTCPK:ANCTF) is a Canadian company operating convenience stores ("CS") with road fuel stations primarily in the US, Canada, and Europe. Worldwide, the network comprises ~16,800 stores including company stores (10.5K), company-operated dealer-owned stores (1.4K), dealer-owned dealer-operated stores (1.5K), and 2,300 licensed stores in 16 countries outside the main markets.

Its revenues consist mostly of two items - Fuel and Merchandise & Services. Merchandise are sales of products inside stores such as tobacco, all kinds of drinks including beverages, gourmet coffee, beer, and wine, food including freshly made, and miscellaneous items. Services include car washing, ATM fees, licensing fees, commissions on lottery tickets and phone cards, and, importantly, electric charging. While Fuel dominates revenues, gross margins are almost evenly split between Fuel and Merchandise & Services.

The US is the biggest market responsible for about two-thirds of revenues and margins and consequently, ACT reports in USD but is trading in Toronto in Canadian dollars. For calculating multiples and ratios, we will price ACT in USD by combining ATD price on TSX and USD/CAD exchange rates (we will ignore less liquid ANCTF).

ACT is an outstanding company. On December 1, 1996, it started trading at split-adjusted CAD 0.18. It trades at ~CAD 77, representing a CAGR of ~24% over ~28 years, not counting dividends!

This growth is not attributable solely to the early stages when the company was small. Over the last 10 fiscal years from 2014 to 2024 (ACT's FY ends on the last Sunday of April), the stock's CAGR is 18% in CAD or ~16% in USD. Dividends add about 1% to these numbers.

ACT is shareholder-friendly to the extreme. It grows dividends at ~26% per year and over the last 10 years, its dividends have grown ~10 times! Aggressive buybacks are regular. The company eliminated supervoting stock in 2022 and has only one class of common shares. Insider holdings are big, and co-founder and long-time CEO Alain Bouchard is now the Executive Chairman. ACT's financial reports are clear and transparent. Non-IFRS metrics the company uses in addition to IFRS are meticulously explained and make sense; adjustments (as in adjusted EBITDA) are minimal and mostly limited to trivial lines such as exchange rates.

A company like that is not expected to be cheap. However, ACT trades at a trailing P/E ratio of ~20 or much cheaper than the S&P 500. It deserves a closer look.

The industry and its risks

The US is the most important ACT market, with Circle K as the main brand. There are two conspicuous facts about the CS industry - it is fragmented and growing in the US and beyond.

Big chains operate only 22% of US stores. With ~7000 stores (less than 5% of the total), ACT is the second-largest chain after Seven Eleven belonging to Japanese Seven & I Holdings (OTCPK:SVNDY) (OTCPK:SVNDF). The market is sufficiently fragmented to make consolidation opportunities salivating. Recently, ACT made a non-binding offer to acquire Seven & I with the result uncertain at the time of writing.

Regardless of the outcome, there are plenty of other inorganic opportunities in the US and elsewhere. ACT is a phenomenal acquirer who incessantly wants a bigger share of the growing pie. Small and medium size transactions happen almost non-stop, while strategic transactions occur every 2-3 years.

ACT carefully picks its acquisition targets - their quality, locations, and match to existing footprint are paramount. Geographical business units lead regional transactions, while top management focuses on strategic acquisitions. Without exaggeration, M&A is the other main line of business for ACT on par with operating the stores.

Acquisitions are paid in cash and the company is financially disciplined to avoid overpaying. Every acquirer states it, but very few have ACT's track record in terms of transaction numbers, scale, and outcomes.

For example, on the last earnings call, they announced a definitive agreement to acquire 270 GetCo convenience retail and fueling locations across four states and mentioned that the price represents a single-digit EBITDA multiple. This is accretive from the very beginning, as ACT itself persistently trades in low double-digit multiples. The real progress, however, will be made after the acquisition. Normally, cost synergies and operational changes drive EBITDA up 30-60% within 2-3 years.

I will illustrate ACT's planning with its last strategic acquisition. Around Jan 1, 2024, ACT closed two transactions with TotalEnergies to acquire the latter's 2,175 convenience and fuel locations in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg for $3.8B. We do not know the EBITDA of the acquired stores but can surmise it is about $380-475M (it corresponds to 8-10x multiple). Within 5 years, ACT projects to reach $187M of EBITDA in synergies from operational improvements and reductions of operating, selling, general and administrative expenses.

In an environment full of consolidation opportunities, ACT should continue to flourish. It also capitalizes on the industry growth by building its incremental locations, though at a lower rate.

The number of CS is growing, while certain other categories of retailers are shrinking. Plenty of info about the industry is published by the National Association of Convenient Stores ("NACS") including the table below:

What are the reasons behind CS growth? Busier lifestyles, urbanization, smaller households, expanded product offerings, and fuel station integration (80% of CS in the US have fuel stations). The latter reason matters as it insulates CS from online competition and guarantees traffic.

In this regard, ACT enjoys an enviable position. With its scale, loyalty programs, and efficient operations, it has a competitive advantage against the industry with opportunities to accretively increase its footprint organically and inorganically. The company has outperformed the industry and is certain it will continue to do so.

As usual, opportunities are coupled with risks. I am less concerned with well-known potential vulnerabilities such as the importance of tobacco products - ACT manages tobacco's gradual decline quite efficiently. However, I believe the emergence and expected proliferation of autonomous vehicles ("AV") and electric vehicles ("EV") deserve special consideration. Of those, EVs represent an immediate and, perhaps, more dangerous disruption of the existing business model.

EVs should reduce the demand as plug-in cars charge partially at home. Secondly, since the charging time (15-30 minutes) is longer than the fueling time, many drivers are expected to prefer charging at hypermarket locations such as Costco (COST) or Walmart (WMT) while shopping. CS represent about 80% of fueling locations in the US, but a Costco fuel station may serve 5 times more cars. With EVs, hypermarket stations may further increase their market share at the expense of CS.

Today, EV charging revenues are minuscule for CS. ACT includes EV charging into Services. In FY 2024, all Service revenues were only 10% of Merchandise & Service sales. Within Service revenues, car washing, sales of various cards, ATM fees, and licensing must dwarf EV charging. Perhaps, only 1-2% of Merchandise & Service are from EV charging.

This makes sense as in the US, less than 2% of all cars require charging and this fraction is even smaller if we include trucks that are fueled by some CS as well. This situation will not change quickly. We know that EVs have become less popular recently due to costs and other factors. Once the situation starts changing, weaker CS will be affected mostly and ACT may even benefit from incremental consolidation opportunities. It may be even favorable, as we expect ACT to be well-prepared because of its strong presence in Norway.

In Norway, EVs and plug-in hybrids account for about one-third of cars in use, and ACT started experimenting with charging five years ago.

Based on the above, the gradual decline of combustion engine cars represents a remote risk for ACT that is unlikely to materialize within the next five years or so, if at all. It is still expected to be a serious disruption for the industry down the road that should be monitored closely.

Financials

I will paste another slide from ACT's presentation with full knowledge that nobody likes dense tables. Please take a look nonetheless!

The industry is very acquisitive and emphasizes Adj. EBITDA even though many investors including yours truly tend to dislike it. As already mentioned, adjustments are tiny, and Adj. EBITDA is close to EBITDA.

Diluted EPS (very close to Adj. diluted EPS) is a better metric than one may think. For ACT, huge depreciation and amortization charges are close to Capex and EPS is close to smoothened free cash flow per share.

For every retailer, SSS ("same-store sales") is an important indicator of what is going on right now. In the short term, SSS may affect a retailer's stock price more than anything else.

Leverage is net debt (including leases)/Adj. EBITDA. It goes up after strategic acquisitions and quickly declines. ACT intends to keep it at ~2.25 well within investment-grade rating requirements.

The ACT's salient feature is strong cash flows, including both CFOA and FCF. CFOA is on the slide, growing at ~13%. FCF is close to Net earnings attributable to shareholders growing at the same ~13%. Due to buybacks, EPS grows at a higher rate of 14.6%. Free cash generation provides amazing dividend growth, strong buybacks, acquisitions for cash, and deleveraging once necessary SIMULTANEOUSLY.

Revenues are of limited importance as they depend on commodity prices, while fuel margins do not.

If ACT continues its business as usual, investors can expect returns of 14.6% plus ~1% in dividends, or 15-16% in total. It means doubling one's money every 4.5-5 years. This is pretty much what ACT commits to in its strategic plan, which calls for ~$10B of EBITDA in 2028 vs $5.6B in 2024.

Please note that ACT trades at its more or less standard P/E of ~20. If we exclude the pandemic years, ACT was noticeably cheaper (at ~15-16x) only in 2018 and 2023 and noticeably higher (at ~22-25x) in 2015-16. Our forecast of a 15-16% annual return implies that the P/E ratio will remain unchanged.

The situation might be even better than we described above. FY 2024 was challenging and both EBITDA and EPS slightly declined. The company blames the macroeconomy, i.e. inflation and high interest rates. CS are democratic destinations where the wealthy and poor leave the same amount of dough. Consequently, ACT is dependent on numerous lower-income customers, who suffer more from a tough economy. Against this background, management feels good about ACT's position within the industry. Let me quote from the latest earnings call (Q1 FY25):

Compared to the same quarter last year, same store revenues decreased by 1.1% in the United States, by 2.1% in Europe and other regions, and by 3.9% in Canada, all impacted by constraints on discretionary spending due to challenging economic conditions for lower-income consumers... So, we feel really good about how we're performing inside the industry, and we will continue to focus on doing that. I think the consumer is stretched. Why do we say that? Less visits, lower baskets. Fuel is a great example of that. We actually have higher traffic to our forecourts, but the average fill is down to a level that leads to negative same-store volume. So, we just see that consistently from our consumers in our transactions.

ACT's stock is slightly depressed compared with its 2024 highs of $84-85. Meanwhile, the cyclical economy should improve sooner or later propped by the expected reduction of interest rates, ACT keeps taking market share and executing buybacks, and due to various initiatives and synergies from acquisitions, cash flows will rise again. If we use the peak earnings of FY 2023 in the P/E ratio, ACT trades at only ~18.5x.

The question for every ACT investor is whether it is worth paying 18.5-20x multiple for the company with a probable annual return of 15-16%. Strict value addicts will politely decline. GARP followers will happily proceed.

Conclusion

I left many questions unanswered. In particular, I did not cover comps. Besides Seven-Eleven, the industry consists of Arko (ARKO), Casey's (CASY), CrossAmerica (CAPL), Murphy USA (MUSA), Parkland (PKI:CA), and some others. The group, however, is so diverse that it could make this post undigestable if comps were covered comps. I may follow up, though.

I see three possible scenarios for ACT. The optimistic one consists of acquiring Seven-Eleven. I am skeptical about it for many reasons, with antitrust considerations being important. Before divestitures, the combination of 7-11 and ACT will comprise only 15% market share. But even with divestitures in mind, the combination will far exceed rivals in scale, efficiency, and worldwide experience, providing stability against probable disruptions. With time, ACT on steroids is likely to strangle quite a few CS competitors in the US.

Most of the post is dedicated to the base scenario of "business as usual" which I consider the likeliest. It appears favorable to me.

I do not expect anything dramatic to happen with ACT over the next five years. So the worst-case scenario consists of growth rates lower than in the past and in the strategic plan, with P/E revisiting its historic lows of ~15-16. Lower growth and buybacks should still compensate for multiples compression and the stock may end up slightly higher in 5 years, losing to the index.

Without something unexpected and dramatic, the chances for permanent loss of capital are low in the medium term and the rewards outweigh the risks.

