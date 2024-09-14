Alimentation Couche-Tard: 18% Compounding And 26% Dividend Growth, Cheaper Than The Index

Alexander Steinberg profile picture
Alexander Steinberg
4.84K Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT) has shown impressive growth, trading at ~CAD 77 from CAD 0.18 in 1996, with a CAGR of ~24% over 28 years.
  • ACT's stock CAGR over the last 10 years is 18% in CAD and 16% in USD, with dividends growing at a CAGR of ~26%.
  • ACT trades at a trailing P/E ratio of ~20, lower than the S&P 500, making it an attractive investment despite its premium valuation.
  • The fragmented convenience store market offers ACT significant consolidation opportunities, with ongoing negotiations to acquire Seven & I Holdings and frequent smaller acquisitions.
  • Strong cash flows provide dividend growth, regular buybacks, acquisitions for cash, and deleveraging once necessary simultaneously.

A Circle K gas station with convenience store in Orlando, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Alimentation Couche-Tard ("ACT") (ATD:CA) (OTCPK:ANCTF) is a Canadian company operating convenience stores ("CS") with road fuel stations primarily in the US, Canada, and Europe. Worldwide, the network comprises ~16,800 stores including company stores (10.5K), company-operated dealer-owned stores (1.4K), dealer-owned dealer-operated stores (1.5K), and 2,300 licensed stores in

This article was written by

Alexander Steinberg profile picture
Alexander Steinberg
4.84K Followers
Ph. D. and MBA. I worked in executive/management positions for big US companies, then ran my own business for about 15 years, and upon exiting, turned to full-time investing. My total experience is 20+ years of investing. For the last 10+ years, it has been my full-time occupation. I primarily manage my own funds and consult a limited number of friends and clients .

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATD:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ANCTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANCTF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ANCTF
--
ATD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News