Richard Drury

Intro & Thesis

Since the start of this year, I have consistently assigned a “Hold” rating to the S&P 500 index (SP500, NYSEARCA:SPY, NYSEARCA:VOO). Occasionally, I've shared my skeptical perspective on market developments, highlighting macro events that I consider important yet overlooked or undercovered by other analysts. Today, just 2 days before the upcoming FOMC meeting — where a highly anticipated first-rate cut of the current cycle is expected — I want to discuss why a 50 basis point cut seems unlikely given the current macro conditions. If the Federal Reserve opts for a 25 basis point cut instead of 50, the market will likely experience increased volatility, as today's pricing is too bullish (looking towards 50 bps).

Why Do I Think So?

I have often written and described the role of interest rates in the economy — the importance of this Fed tool can't be overstated. Pick up the most popular handbook on financial management or financial theory — the “interest rate” will most likely be chapters 1-2 because it is the interest rate that shapes most economic relationships. The interest rate determines the cost of borrowing, without which a modern business can hardly grow. Hence, its influence on investment decisions, without which it is impossible to increase capital and production. Interest rates determine exchange rates, the strength of the national currency, and thus the prosperity of a country's population. Many other direct and indirect variables depend on interest rates. So that's why the whole world is watching the Fed's decisions.

Today's tightening cycle has been going since early 2022, with the Fed interest rate unchanged since July 2023 at 5.5%. However, at the latest Jackson Hole Jerome Powell indicated that the Fed is likely to cut interest rates in September, highlighting the cooling U.S. labor market, as evidenced by the recent softer jobs report and payroll revisions; he also expressed confidence that inflation is moving towards the 2% target, which is a clear path to cutting.

So it's no secret that the Fed is planning a rate cut this September — the real question is by how much. Additionally, and perhaps more crucial for traders to date, is understanding what has already been priced into today's market indices. To answer that question, let's look at one of the most trusted interpreters of market sentiment, CME FedWatch, which tracks “the probabilities of changes to the Fed rate, as implied by 30-Day Fed Funds futures prices.”

CME data

As you can see for yourself, the market is betting on a 50 basis point cut (there's a 59% chance of that), while the remaining 41% are betting on a 25 basis point cut. This, in my opinion, is the main problem for the bulls in the short term, as Mr. Powell will most likely still cut rates by 25 basis points in an attempt to cool down the markets.

It's not the Fed's mandate — to cool down markets — as the primary mandate is to manage inflation and employment. The primary reason for my view of the 25 basis point cut comes from the recent inflation data breakdown. While it's true that the August inflation rate dropped to 2.5%, slightly below the consensus of 2.6%, the situation is more complex than it appears.

The deflationary power was coming from the Energy sector (-4% YoY), with falling gas and oil prices. Energy prices have indeed decreased by 0.78% month-over-month, while other commodities have fallen by 0.2% MoM. Food prices have increased by only 0.1% month-over-month, amounting to a YoY increase of only 2.1%. Of course, this situation can change quickly, but given the current weakness of the crude oil prices and crude oil surplus, the deflationary environment in Energy should persist going forward — no question about it.

Reuters

On the downside, we saw that rent has accelerated again, rising by 0.5% month-over-month (that's 5.2% YoY), marking the fastest increase this year so far. Overall, core services have increased by 0.4% month-over-month (4.9% year-over-year), despite a 0.1% month-over-month deflation in medical services.

Wolf Street Wolf Street

Claudia Sahm, chief economist for New Century Advisors, doesn't look at this data as a concern for an “inflation comeback”:

The whole reason why they've [Fed] been so cautious about cutting is because they’re concerned that inflation is going to come back. Now, they have more confidence based on data that suggested [inflation] isn’t coming back right now. But they do need to be very careful to monitor potentially changing dynamics.

I have to politely disagree with Sahm that the Fed is now more confident that inflation will return. The latest S&P Services PMI showed 55.7 (previously 55) — that's the “strongest growth in the services sector since March 2022.” Yes, manufacturing indicators are weakening, but services continue to grow, which means the economy probably hasn't weakened to the point where the Fed can afford an immediate 50 basis point rate cut.

I believe the market is currently underestimating the likelihood of a 25 basis point rate cut; consequently, the bullish catalyst driven by heightened expectations for quicker Fed easing is overstated.

In theory, if I'm correct and Mr. Powell lowers the rate by 25 basis points, the S&P 500 index (and the equity market as a whole) should react with increased weakness and possibly heightened volatility, at least in the short term.

The Bottom Line

Summing up with all I wrote above, the incoming data doesn't align with the overly dovish rhetoric, in my opinion, thus undermining the arguments of those advocating for a 50 b.p. rate cut at the next FOMC meeting (about 59% of whom hold this view as of today).

I might be mistaken, but I don't trust the consensus reflected in current market expectations. Therefore, I'm maintaining my “Hold” rating for SP500 and cautioning investors that increased volatility could erode the returns they've gained recently. It's important to remain vigilant and resist the urge to succumb to the “fear of missing out” (aka FOMO).

Thank you for reading!