Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock, also known as MPT, has rallied and squeezed short sellers recently after reaching a settlement with Steward Health, one of its tenants that recently went bankrupt. Following this settlement, it seems
Medical Properties Trust: The Path To Gains Is Clearer Than Ever
Summary
- Medical Properties Trust stock is trading at a significant discount to its book value, even after adjusting for expected impairments, suggesting around 50% upside potential.
- The recent settlement with Steward Health has resolved major issues, allowing MPW to regain control of 23 hospitals and secure new tenants.
- Book value can increase over time as MPW pays less in dividends, remains profitable on a normalized FFO basis, and benefits from the Federal Reserve's rate cuts.
- Risks include a large debt load, concentration risk, and a downtrending chart, but the long-term potential justifies a Buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MPW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.