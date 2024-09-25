Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 25, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sara Buda - VP of IR

Chris Caldwell - President and CEO

Andre Valentine - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity

Divya Goyal - Scotiabank

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

Ollie Davies - Redburn Atlantic

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to Concentrix Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At the time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Sara Buda, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sara Buda

Great, thank you operator and good evening. Welcome to the Concentrix Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. This call is the property of Concentrix and may not be recorded or rebroadcast without the written permission of Concentrix. This call contains forward-looking statements that address our future performance and that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements.

We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future expectations, events, or developments. Please refer to today's earnings release and our most recent filings with the SEC for additional information regarding uncertainties that could affect our future financial results. This includes the risk factors provided in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other public filings with the SEC. Also, during the call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and constant currency revenue growth. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is available in the news release and on