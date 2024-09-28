TCW Relative Value Mid Cap Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Please see additional disclosures on the following page(s). IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE This material may include estimates, projections and other "forward-looking" statements. Actual events may differ substantially from those presented. TCW assumes no duty to update any such statements. This material reflects the current opinions of the author but not necessarily those of TCW and such opinions are subject to change without notice. TCW, its officers, directors, employees or clients may have positions in securities or investments mentioned in this publication, which positions may change at any time, without notice. This material may include estimates, projections and other "forward-looking" statements. Actual events may differ substantially from those presented. TCW assumes no duty to update any such statements. All projections and estimates are based on current asset prices and are subject to change. Performance Detail as of June 30, 2024 Annualized (%) June YTD 2Q 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Since Inception 1 MUTF:TGVOX (I Share) Inception Date 11/1/1226 2 -2.64 7.61 -2.47 15.95 4.78 10.34 6.93 9.96 MUTF:TGVNX (N Share) Inception Date 10/31/2000 -2.62 7.56 -2.48 15.82 4.67 10.22 6.78 8.03 Russell Midcap® Value Index -1.60 4.54 -3.40 11.98 3.65 8.49 7.60 9.99-I; 9.41-N Expense Ratio (%) I Share N Share Gross 0.97 1.36 Net 3 0.85 0.95 Click to enlarge Annual fund operating expenses as stated in the Prospectus dated March 1, 2024, excluding interest and acquired fund fees and expenses, if any. The performance data presented represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Returns assume all income items are reinvested. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data presented. Performance data current to the most recent month end is available on the Fund's website at TCW.com. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate with market conditions. The value of an investment in the Fund, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than its original purchase cost. The annualized since inception return for the index reflects the inception date of the TCW Class I and Class N Share Funds, respectively. For period 11/1/1996-6/30/2024; 10/31/2000-6/30/2024. Since inception returns include the performance of the predecessor limited partnership for periods before the Fund's registration became effective. The predecessor limited partnership was not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 ("1940 Act") and therefore, was not subject to certain investment restrictions imposed by the 1940 Act. If the limited partnership was registered under the 1940 Act, its performance may have been adversely affected. Effective March 1, 2024, the Fund's investment advisor has agreed to waive fees and/or reimburse expenses to limit the Fund's total annual operating expenses (excluding interest, brokerage, extraordinary expenses and acquired fund fees and expenses, if any) to 0.85% of average daily net assets with respect to Class I shares and 0.95% of average daily net assets with respect to Class N shares. The contractual fee waiver/expense reimbursement will remain in place through March 1, 2025 and before that date, the investment advisor may not terminate this arrangement without approval of the Board of Directors. Source: TCW, FactSet, State Street B&T Index Disclosure Russell Midcap® Value Index - A market capitalization-weighted index of medium-capitalization, value-oriented stocks of U.S. companies. The index is not available for direct investment; therefore its performance does not reflect a reduction for fees or expenses incurred in managing a portfolio. The securities in the index may be substantially different from those in the Fund. London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). © LSE Group. FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. Russell® is a trade mark(s) of the relevant LSE Group companies and is/are used by any other LSE Group company under license. All rights in the FTSE Russell indexes or data vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the index or the data. Neither LSE Group nor its licensors accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the indexes or data and no party may rely on any indexes or data contained in this communication. No further distribution of data from the LSE Group is permitted without the relevant LSE Group company's express written consent. The LSE Group does not promote, sponsor or endorse the content of this communication. Investment Risks Equity investments entail equity risk and price volatility risk. The value of stocks and other equity securities will change based on changes in a company's financial condition and in overall market and economic conditions. Funds investing in mid and small cap companies involve special risks including higher volatility and lower liquidity. Please see the Fund's Prospectus for more information on these and other risks. MSCI ESG Ratings An MSCI ESG Rating is designed to measure a company's resilience to long-term, industry material environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. MSCI uses a rules- based methodology to identify industry leaders and laggards according to their exposure to ESG risks and how well they manage those risks relative to peers. MSCI's ESG Ratings range from leader (AAA, AA), average (A, BBB, BB) to laggard (B, CCC). Leader: A company leading its industry in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities; Average: A company with a mixed or unexceptional track record of managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities relative to industry peers; Laggard: A company lagging its industry based on its high exposure and failure to manage significant ESG risks. ESG risks and opportunities can vary by industry and company. The MSCI ESG Ratings model identifies the ESG risks (called Key Issues), that are most material to a GICS® sub-industry or sector. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com/esg-investing. Certain information © 2021 MSCI ESG Research, LLC. Reproduced by permission. IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE Although TCW's information providers, including without limitation, MSCI ESG Research LLC and its affiliates (the "ESG Parties"), obtain information (the "Information") from sources they consider reliable, none of the ESG Parties warrants or guarantees the originality, accuracy and/or completeness, of any data herein and expressly disclaim all express or implied warranties, including those of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The Information may only be used for your internal use, may not be reproduced or redisseminated in any form and may not be used as a basis for, or a component of, any financial instruments or products or indices. Further, none of the Information can in and of itself be used to determine which securities to buy or sell or when to buy or sell them. None of the ESG Parties shall have any liability for any errors or omissions in connection with any data herein, or any liability for any direct, indirect, special, punitive, consequential or any other damages (including lost profits) even if notified of the possibility of such damages. Glossary of Terms Artificial Intelligence ('AI') - The theory and development of computer systems able to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages. Balance Sheet- A financial statement that summarizes a company's assets, liabilities and shareholders' equity at a specific point in time. Base Case- A term used to describe the highest probability outcome in the opinion of the presenter or author. It is often used in conjunction with describing other possible outcomes usually labeled "downside", "negative", "adverse", "upside", or "positive". Basis Points ('bp')- A unit that is equal to 1/100th of 1%, and is used to denote the change in a financial instrument. The basis point is commonly used for calculating changes in interest rates, equity indexes and the yield of a fixed-income security. Benchmark- A standard against which the performance of a security, mutual fund or investment manager can be measured. Generally, broad market and market-segment stock and bond indexes are used for this purpose. BOE (Bank of England)- United Kingdom central bank. Bottom-Up- An investment approach that de-emphasizes the significance of economic and market cycles. This approach focuses on the analysis of individual stocks and corporate bonds. Bottom Line - Refers to a company's net earnings, net income or earnings per share ('eps'). Bottom Line- Refers to a company's net earnings, net income or earnings per share ('eps'). Buybacks- The repurchase of outstanding shares by a company in order to reduce the number of shares on the market. Capital Expenditure ('capex')- Funds used by a company to acquire or upgrade physical assets such as property, industrial buildings or equipment. It is often used to undertake new projects or investments by the firm. Cash and Equivalents- Assets that include but are not limited to Discount Notes, Commercial Paper, Money Market Funds, STIFs, Certificates of Deposit, T-bills, Tri-Party Repo, U.S. Treasury and Agency Notes within 13 months to maturity, and cash. While management generally believes that most, possibly all, of the cash and equivalents would be available on a same day or next day basis under stable market conditions, we cannot predict the impact of any adverse developments in market conditions that might occur. Cash Flow- The movement of money into or out of a business, project, or financial product. CCC Rating- A CCC rating represents an extremely high risk bond or investment; banks are not allowed to invest in CCC rated bonds. CCC bonds are junk bonds. CD (Certificates of Deposit)- An FDIC-insured savings certificate issued by a bank to a depositor for a specified length of time. The bank pays a predetermined interest rate to the depositor for the duration of the CD. CFO- Chief Financial Officer. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)- A component of Tier 1 capital that consists mostly of common stock held by a bank or other financial institution. Consumer Price Index (CPI)- Measures the average change in prices over time that consumers pay for a basket of goods and services. Contraction- A phase of the business cycle in which the economy as a whole is in decline. More specifically, contraction occurs after the business cycle peaks, but before it becomes a trough. According to most economists, a contraction is said to occur when a country's real GDP has declined for two or more consecutive quarters. Corporate- Of or relating to a bond issued by a corporation as opposed to a bond issued by the U.S. Treasury, a non-U.S. government or a municipality. CTO- Chief Technology Officer. Current Ratio- A liquidity ratio that measures a company's ability to pay short-term and long-term obligations. To gauge this ability, the current ratio considers the current total assets of a company (both liquid and illiquid) relative to that company's current total liabilities. Default - The failure to promptly pay interest or principal when due. Deflation- A decrease in the general level of prices of goods and services (negative inflation). Developed Markets- Countries that have sound, well-established economies and are therefore thought to offer safer, more stable investment opportunities than developing markets. Disinflation- A slowing in the rate of price inflation. Dividend- A distribution of a portion of a company's earnings, decided by the board of directors, to a class of its shareholders. Easing- A monetary policy in which a central bank purchases government securities or other securities from the market in order to lower interest rates and increase the money supply. EPS (Earnings Per Share)- The portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. ESG- Environmental, Social, and Governance. European Central Bank (ECB)- The central bank responsible for the monetary system of the European Union ('EU') and the euro currency. Eurozone- A geographic and economic region that consists of all the European Union countries that have fully incorporated the euro as their national currency. Expansion- The phase of the business cycle when the economy moves from a trough to a peak. During this period of business activity, employment levels, consumer confidence and gross domestic product (GDP) all surge. Expense Ratio- A measure of what it costs an investment company to operate a mutual fund. Federal Reserve (the Fed)- The central bank of the United States which regulates the U.S. monetary and financial system. FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)- The branch of the Federal Reserve Board that determines the direction of monetary policy. GDP (Gross Domestic Product)- The market value of all final goods and services produced within a country in a given period of time. Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS)- A standardized classification system for equities developed jointly by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) and Standard & Poor's. Growth- A diversified portfolio of stocks that has capital appreciation as its primary goal, with little or no dividend payouts. Portfolio companies would mainly consist of companies with above-average growth in earnings that reinvest their earnings into expansion, acquisitions, and/or research and development. Inflation - A condition of a rise in the general level of prices of goods and services in an economy over a period of time. ISM (Institute For Supply Management)- A non-profit organization that serves professionals who are employed in the supply management profession. Magnificent 7- The Magnificent Seven stocks are a group of high-performing and influential companies in the U.S. stock market: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla. Market Capitalization- Represents the aggregate value of a company or stock. It is obtained by multiplying the number of shares outstanding by their current price per share. Mid-Cap- A mid-cap is a company with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. Mortgage-Backed Security ('MBS')- A type of asset-backed security (an 'instrument') which is secured by a mortgage or collection of mortgages. Operating Margins- A measurement of what proportion of a company's revenue is left over after paying for variable costs of production such as wages, raw materials, etc. Outperform- Outperform is when an investment is expected to perform better than the return generated by a particular index or the overall market. Since the performance of many investments is compared to a benchmark index, outperform refers to generating a higher return than a particular benchmark over time. Outperform also refers to an analyst's rating on a security, and outperform is a better rating than neutral and worse than a strong buy recommendation. Overweight- A condition where the portfolio exposure to a given asset class (or risk measure) exceeds that of the benchmark index. PMI (Purchasing Managers Index)- An indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector. The PMI index is based on five major indicators: new orders, inventory levels, production, supplier deliveries and the employment environment. PPI (Producer Price Index)- A family of indexes that measures the average change in selling prices received by domestic producers of goods and services over time. PPIs measure price change from the perspective of the seller. Price-to-Book (P/BV or Price/Book or P/B)- A ratio used to compare a stock's market value to its book value. It is calculated by dividing the current closing price of the stock by the latest quarter's book value per share. Price-to-Cash Flow- A ratio that measures the market's expectations of a firm's future financial health. It is calculated by dividing the share price by the cash flow per share. Price-to-Earnings (P/E)- A valuation ratio of a company's current share price compared to its per-share earnings. Price-to-Sales- A ratio for valuing a stock relative to its own past performance, other companies, or the market itself. Recession- Two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth as measured by a country's gross domestic product. SNB (Swiss National Bank)- The central bank of Switzerland. Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500)- An index of 505 stocks issued by 500 large companies with market capitalizations of at least $6.1 billion. It is seen as a leading indicator of U.S. equities and a reflection of the performance of the large-cap universe. Stress Test- A simulation technique used on asset and liability portfolios to determine their reactions to different financial situations. Stress tests are also used to gauge how certain stressors will affect a company or industry. They are usually computer-generated simulation models that test hypothetical scenarios. Underperform- When an investment is underperforming, it is not keeping pace with other securities or indices. Tariff- A tax imposed on imported goods and services. Technicals- Analyzing statistics generated by market activity, such as past prices and volume. Tightening- Short for tight monetary policy. A situation in which a central bank enacts relatively high target interest rates to lower the available of credit. Effectively "tightening" the supply of credit. Total debt-to-total assets- A ratio that is an indicator of financial leverage. The debt to total assets ratio is calculated by dividing a corporation's total liabilities by its total assets. Underweight- A condition where a portfolio does not hold a sufficient amount of a particular security when compared to the security's weight in the underlying benchmark portfolio. Unemployment Rate- The percentage of the total labor force that is unemployed but actively seeking employment and willing to work. Valuations - The process of determining the current worth of an asset or company. There are many techniques that can be used to determine value, some are subjective and others are objective. Value- A fund that primarily holds stocks that are deemed to be undervalued in price and that are likely to pay dividends. Volatility- A measure of the risk of price moves for a security calculated from the standard deviation of day-to-day logarithmic historical price changes. Yield Curve- A line that plots the interest rates, at a set point in time, of bonds having equal credit quality, but differing maturity dates. The most frequently reported yield curve compares the three-month, two-year, five-year and 30-year U.S. Treasury debt. This yield curve is used as a benchmark for other debt in the market, such as mortgage rates or bank lending rates. The curve is also used to predict changes in economic output and growth. YTD- Year-to-date. YoY- Year-over-year. For more information about the Fund call us at 800 386 3829. 