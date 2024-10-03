Southern Copper Corrects: The Compelling Case For It And Copper

Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Copper's long-term bullish trend remains intact, with higher lows and highs despite significant corrections, suggesting continued price increases.
  • Southern Copper Corporation offers leveraged performance, outperforming copper prices during rallies and underperforming during corrections, making it an attractive investment.
  • Green energy initiatives, inflationary pressures, and potential Chinese economic recovery support a compelling case for new highs in copper prices.
  • SCCO’s strong profitability, positive factor grades, and attractive dividend yield enhance its appeal as a leading copper producer for portfolios.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Learn More »

Large dumptruck in utah copper mine

RiverRockPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

Copper’s (HG1:COM) bull market is nearly a quarter of a century old, and the prospects are for higher prices over the coming years. Since the November 2001 60.40 cents per pound low, copper has traded in a

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders and investors. I am offering a free trial and discount to new subscribers for a limited time.

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
29.42K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News