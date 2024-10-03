Micron Technology: An Outrageous AI Growth Bargain
Summary
- Micron Technology is thriving in the high bandwidth memory market, leading to a profit beat and strong forecast for the next quarter.
- The company’s HBM3e shipments are scaling up, with expectations of significant revenue contributions by 2025 and a market share increase to 25%.
- Micron's 4Q24 earnings showcased a 93% YoY sales increase and a 23% operating income margin, driven by soaring HBM demand.
- With a low profit multiple and potential for substantial rerating, I see MU as a compelling growth story in the AI market.
