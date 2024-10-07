georgeclerk

Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a ~$1 billion stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and is pushing the company to make changes.

Starboard has reached out to two former Pfizer (PFE) executives, Ian Read and Frank D'Amelio, to help in its campaign, and the executives have expressed interest in doing so.

According to a WSJ report on Sunday, who cited people familiar with the matter, more details of Starboard's plans and interactions with Pfizer (PFE) were not immediately known.

Read was Pfizer's (PFE) chief executive officer from 2010 to 2018 and picked Pfizer's current CEO Albert Bourla as his successor. D’Amelio was Pfizer's chief financial officer from 2007 to 2021.

Pfizer (PFE) has a market cap of $162 billion. Its shares have dropped 14% over the past year.

Pfizer (PFE) is scheduled to report Q3 results on Oct. 29.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has approached lithium miner Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) about a possible takeover.

The companies issued separate statements on the approach, but neither disclosed any further detail. Each said there was “no certainty that any transaction will be agreed to or will proceed.”

They added that no further comments would be released “unless there is news to share.”

“Arcadium Lithium remains focused on executing its strategic vision and pathway to significant growth,” its statement said.

Reuters reported Friday that the firms had been holding talks, and that Arcadium could be valued at between $4B and $6B, at least.

“Joker: Folie à Deux,” the sequel to the hit 2019 movie based on the “Batman” comics archvillain, was the top box-office draw this weekend.

The Warner Bros. Pictures’ (NASDAQ:WBD) feature grossed $40 million domestically, according to studio estimates compiled by Comscore.

Rotten Tomatoes rated the new "Joker" at only 34% positive, and audiences polled by CinemaScore gave it a "D" grade.

Expectations were high for the sequel, considering its predecessor opened to $92.2 million and broke box-office records in the United States and Canada.

Analysts cited by Variety expected the new “Joker” to rack up $50 to $65 million domestically in its opening weekend. Internationally, the movie amassed $81.1 million to debut with $121.1 million total.

In second place was “The Wild Robot,” an animated feature from Universal Pictures (NASDAQ:CMCSA), with $18.7 million in its second weekend with “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” coming in third.

