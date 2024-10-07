In recent months, DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) has been on the radar of special situation investors. Although BOOM stock itself has moved lower during this time frame, there are several developments that suggest a further
DMC Global: What To Make Of This Special Situation
Summary
- In recent months, DMC Global has been on the radar of special situation investors.
- This is due to the industrial products company's decision to pursue strategic alternatives, as well as due to a recently reiterated takeover bid for the company from Steel Connect.
- However, upside isn't limited to just the $16.50 per share STCN is offering for the whole company.
- Given DMC Global's underlying value, and the potential for further activist activity, an eventual move to prices north of $20 per share is within reach.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.