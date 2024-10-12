The 12 Best High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats For This Election Season

Oct. 12, 2024 7:00 AM ETFRT, BTI, EPD, CVX, TGT, PEP, TRP, CNI, CLX, EMR, CAT, CSL, TRP:CA, CNR:CA
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader
(22min)

Summary

  • Despite political uncertainties, sticking to a long-term strategy with dividend aristocrats ensures stability and growth as they adapt to any political or economic environment.
  • These 12 dividend aristocrats offer a 3.8% yield, 9.1% growth, and 12.9% long-term income growth potential, with average 90th percentile risk management, A-credit ratings, and a 41-year dividend growth streak.
  • They offer 17% return potential in the next year, 48% in the next two years, and 73% in the next five years.
  • Avoid panic selling based on political events. These high-quality companies are built to last and provide consistent returns and income growth.
  • No matter who wins in November, these are the kinds of companies you can trust for very low risk 4% yield today, and potentially 236.5% dividend growth over the coming decade.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
People voting in polling place

Hill Street Studios

Bottom-Line Up Front: Lots Of Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt, But There's One Strategy That Will Always Work

First, for those with no time other than to get the recommendations, here are the return potentials for today's 12 excellent risk management aristocrats.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 14 model portfolios.

  • my $3 million real money family portfolio. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my family portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
113.3K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRT--
Federal Realty Investment Trust
BTI--
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units
CVX--
Chevron Corporation
TGT--
Target Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News