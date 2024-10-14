For anybody even barely interested in the ongoing AI revolution and technological sector, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) doesn't need an introduction, as it's the business that, I believe, is the most capable of capitalizing on these secular trends (as I
Nvidia Is Breaking The Bank With Blackwell
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's stock surged by nearly 8% recently, but this doesn't warrant a downgrade or selling the stock.
- The new Blackwell architecture, announced in early 2024, significantly outperforms previous architectures and competitors.
- The strong Blackwell demand materialized with GPUs booked for another 12 months, setting Nvidia for a bright future.
- Nvidia remains a strong investment due to its leading position in the AI space, which is not just a story, as there are ever-increasing numbers behind it.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.