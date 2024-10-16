Broadcom: Can Growth Keep Up With Valuation?

Oct. 16, 2024 11:45 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock, AVGO:CA Stock
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
5.63K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Broadcom excels in cutting-edge connectivity chips but shows limited growth, making its 37x forward PE ratio seem high for its performance.
  • The VMWare acquisition boosted AVGO's revenue, but core business growth remains mediocre, with only a 4% increase in FQ3 2024.
  • Selling the unprofitable EUC segment will enhance profitability, potentially doubling net income, and improving gross margins after initial acquisition-related dips.
  • Despite positive AI and data center tailwinds, Broadcom's valuation is high, and future EPS growth is partly debt-financed, justifying a 'Hold' rating.
Broadcom

G0d4ather

Investment Thesis

I think Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a great company. They sell the chips that go in connectivity devices such as routers, Wi-Fi hubs, and data center switches. They focus on the most cutting-edge technologies, commanding premium prices that are mirrored in their astronomical

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
5.63K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AVGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVGO
--
AVGO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News