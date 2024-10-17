TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is among the leading global manufacturers of wind blades, with an output of 2584 blade sets in FY23. The uncertain regulatory framework and a macroeconomic environment characterized by inflation and high-interest rates resulted in a slowdown
TPI Composites: High Potential Return Undermined By Multiple Risks
Summary
- TPI Composites faces revenue contraction and liquidity challenges due to regulatory uncertainty and macroeconomic pressures, but management projects improvement starting in H2 FY24 and FY25.
- The company’s restructuring aims to enhance production quality and efficiency, targeting a 90% utilization rate and $100m adjusted EBITDA in FY25.
- High revenue concentration and competition from Chinese manufacturers pose significant risks, potentially impacting TPIC’s financial stability and market share.
- Despite potential for a 30% return, I assign a “hold” rating due to financial instability and competitive pressures, awaiting clearer evidence of recovery.
