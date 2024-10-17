Philip Morris: Q3 Preview, Once In A Generation Product With Zyn

(16min)

Summary

  • Philip Morris is shifting from cigarettes to smokeless products like Zyn, driving growth and justifying a continued strong buy.
  • The company's new Colorado factory and $800 million investment highlight the unprecedented demand for Zyn and show it's a once in a generation opportunity.
  • Analysts project strong EPS and revenue growth, with Zyn's popularity potentially leading to even higher estimates.
  • Despite regulatory risks, Zyn's compliance and market acceptance position Philip Morris for significant upside.

Zyn Nicotine Pouches Come Under Political Scrutiny

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Co-Authored By Noah Cox and Brock Heilig.

Investment Thesis

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) shares are up roughly 7%, not including dividends, since the last time I wrote about the tobacco company in late

This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

