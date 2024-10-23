Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Fortuna - Investor Relations, Financial Profiles

Shawn O'Connor - Chief Executive Officer

William Frederick - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Max Smock - William Blair & Co. LLC.

Matthew Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

David Larsen - BTIG

Scott Schoenhaus - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Francois Brisebois - Oppenheimer & Company

Constantine Davides - Citizens JMP

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce Lisa Fortuna from Financial Profiles. Ms. Fortuna, you may now begin.

Lisa Fortuna

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Simulations Plus Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. With me today are Shawn O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer; and Will Frederick, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Simulations Plus.

Please note that we updated our quarterly earnings presentation, which will serve as a supplement to today's prepared remarks. You can access the presentation on our Investor Relations website at www.simulations-plus.com. After management's commentary, we will open the call for questions. As a reminder, the information discussed today may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like believe, expect and anticipate refer to our best estimates as of this call, and actual future results could differ significantly from these statements. Further information on the company's risk factors is contained in the company's quarterly and annual reports and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Shawn. Please go ahead.

Shawn O'Connor

Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and fiscal