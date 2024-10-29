Alternative Assets Shine Amid Pre-Election Market Uncertainty

Oct. 29, 2024 2:54 PM ETGLD, GOLD, XAUUSD:CUR
Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.13K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Favor alternative assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin due to ballooning U.S. debt and geopolitical tensions, which necessitate a strong hedge against inflation.
  • U.S. debt has doubled to 120% of GDP, making it unsustainable long-term without serious government spending reforms.
  • Gold and silver are reliable haven assets, with gold outperforming inflation and global GDP growth; silver's demand is set to rise with green energy.
  • Bitcoin, as digital gold, offers a hedge against fiat currency depreciation and inflation, with growing institutional acceptance and significant upside potential.

Golden Bitcoin Coin and mound of gold

bodnarchuk

With only one week remaining before the U.S. presidential election, there’s a growing sense of uncertainty in the air. Investors are wondering how to position their money, bracing for the possibility of significant volatility and market shifts.

While

This article was written by

Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.13K Followers
Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
GOLD--
Barrick Gold Corporation
XAUUSD:CUR--
Gold Spot Price
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News