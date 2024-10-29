Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 29, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.72K Followers

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Varant Shirvanian - Director, IR
Michael Morrissey - President & CEO
Christopher Senner - EVP & CFO
Amy Peterson - EVP, Product Development, Medical Affairs & Chief Medical Officer
Dana Aftab - Chief Scientific Officer
P.J. Haley - EVP, Commercial

Conference Call Participants

Asthika Goonewardene - Truist
Chi Fong - Bank of America
Silvan Tuerkcan - Citizens JMP
Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim Securities
Gregory Renza - RBC Capital Markets
Yaron Werber - TD Cowen
Jay Olson - Oppenheimer
Andy Hsieh - William Blair
Ashwani Verma - UBS
Peter Lawson - Barclays
Lukas Shumway - BMO Capital Markets
Sudan Loganathan - Stephens
Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs
Joseph Catanzaro - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Exelixis Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Towanda, and I will be your operator for today. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today, Mr. Varant Shirvanian, Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Varant Shirvanian

Thank you, Towanda, and thank you all for joining us for the Exelixis third quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Joining me on today's call are Mike Morrissey, our President and CEO; Chris Senner, our Chief Financial Officer; and P.J. Haley, our Executive Vice President of Commercial, who together will review our progress for the third quarter 2024 ended September 30, 2024. Amy Peterson, our Chief Medical Officer; and Dana Aftab, our Chief Scientific Officer are also on the call today and will participate in our question-and-answer session.

During the call today, we will refer to financial measures not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles. Please refer to today's

