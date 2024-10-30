FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gina Caskey - Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Responsibility

Brian Tierney - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jon Taylor - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Shahriar Pourreza - Guggenheim Securities

Nick Campanella - Barclays

David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research

Michael Lonegan - Evercore ISI

Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho Securities

Angie Storozynski - Seaport Global

Paul Patterson - Glenrock Associates

Sophie Karp - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Andrew Weisel - Scotia Howard Weil

Paul Fremont - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the FirstEnergy Corp. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Gina Caskey, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Responsibility. Please go ahead, Gina.

Gina Caskey

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to FirstEnergy's third quarter 2024 earnings review. Our President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Tierney, will lead our call today, and he will be joined by Jon Taylor, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings release, presentation slides and related financial information are available on our website at firstenergycorp.com.

Today's discussion will include the use of non-GAAP financial measures and forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our SEC filings. The appendix of today's presentation includes supplemental information, along with the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Now it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Brian.

Brian Tierney

Thank you, Gina. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today and for your interest in FirstEnergy. Today, I will review our financial performance for the third quarter and discuss key strategic updates. I